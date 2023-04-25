Welspun One wraps up investments from maiden warehouse fund with South India deal

Premium Credit: Pixabay

Mumbai-based real estate conglomerate Welspun Group’s logistics fund and development management platform, Welspun One Logistics Parks, has entered into a partnership with Tamil Nadu-based GRT Group for two warehousing projects in the southern state. The two parks – spread across 60 acres of land with a development potential of 1.3 million ......