How has JSW’s acquisition of Mytrah green energy portfolio panned out?

Premium Sajjan Jindal, chairman, JSW Group | Credit: Reuters

A little more than two years ago, JSW Energy Ltd struck a deal to take over the 1.75 GW renewable energy portfolio of the loss-making Mytrah Energy in its largest acquisition. Cut to financial year 2023-24 and the green energy arm of the billionaire Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group seems to ......