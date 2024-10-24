RMB Ventures, Capitalworks to monetise 11-year-old consortium deal

Premium Credit: VCCircle

RMB Ventures, the private equity arm of Africa’s largest financial services group FirstRand Bank, is likely to exit its over-a-decade-old consortium investment in a Johannesburg-based infrastructure and mining products group, VCCircle has gathered. The Johannesburg-headquartered PE firm, along with its consortium partner, sub-Saharan Africa-focused PE firm Capitalworks Group, is likely ......