InMobi, Zepto-backer MUFG Bank set to add another Indian unicorn to its portfolio
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • InMobi, Zepto-backer MUFG Bank set to add another Indian unicorn to its portfolio

InMobi, Zepto-backer MUFG Bank set to add another Indian unicorn to its portfolio

By Aman Rawat

  • 24 Oct 2024
Pro
InMobi, Zepto-backer MUFG Bank set to add another Indian unicorn to its portfolio
Credit: Reuters

Japenese financial group MUFG Bank, which is an investor in several Indian startups including adtech unicorn InMobi and quick commerce platform Zepto, is all set to add another homegrown unicorn to its portfolio, VCCircle has learnt. The banking subsidiary of Japan&#39;s financial group Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG), is now ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Become a Pro member
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
RMB Ventures, Capitalworks to monetise 11-year-old consortium deal

Infrastructure

RMB Ventures, Capitalworks to monetise 11-year-old consortium deal

Pro
InMobi, Zepto-backer MUFG Bank set to add another Indian unicorn to its portfolio

Infrastructure

InMobi, Zepto-backer MUFG Bank set to add another Indian unicorn to its portfolio

Improved demand drives industrial and logistics real estate absorption last quarter

Infrastructure

Improved demand drives industrial and logistics real estate absorption last quarter

UAE's ADIA to invest $750 mn in GMR Group's debt

Infrastructure

UAE's ADIA to invest $750 mn in GMR Group's debt

Premium
Moroccan conglomerate H&S Invest-owned BLS acquires transport firm

Infrastructure

Moroccan conglomerate H&S Invest-owned BLS acquires transport firm

Kotak Alts' real estate fund backs Gurugram developer

Infrastructure

Kotak Alts' real estate fund backs Gurugram developer

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW