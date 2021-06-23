Wellbeing Nutrition, Rocketlane, Synapsica, others raise funding

Wellbeing Nutrition, an organic plant-based nutrition company, has raised $2.2 million (Rs 16.3 crore) in a Series A round led by Fireside Ventures.

The news comes just less than a month after the company raised an undisclosed amount through revenue-based financing platform Klub.

The latest funding round also saw participation from pharmaceutical solutions and manufacturing company ACG.

Wellbeing Nutrition said it intends to use the funds to strengthen its research and development, launch new products, do recruitments and increase its reach.

Rocketlane

B2B SaaS startup Rocketlane said it has raised $3 million in seed funding from investment firm Matrix Partners India and early-stage venture capital firm Nexus Venture Partners.

The startup said the round also saw participation from angel investors Shreesha Ramdas, CEO of Strikedeck; Jonathan Swanson, co-founder of Thumbtack; Krish Subramanian and Rajaraman Santhanam, co-founders of Chargebee; and other founders and executives.

It intends to use the funds to hire talent.

Synapsica Healthcare

Synapsica Healthcare said it has raised $4.2 million in a Series A round backed by venture capital funds IvyCap Ventures and Endiya Partners.

The funding round also saw participation from Silicon Valley-based incubator Y Combinator and angel investors.

Founded by Meenakshi Singh, Dr Cherian and Kuldeep Singh Chauhan, Synapsica aims to improve the quality of radiology reports while making it easier for doctors to create them.

The new capital would be used for overseas growth and to further expand the suite of AI features that help radiologists and spine specialists create patient reports quickly, the company said.

Kwik Foods

Accelerator venture capital fund 9Unicorns said it has invested an undisclosed amount of seed funding in D2C brand Kwik Foods.

The funding round also saw participation from LetsVenture.

“We will leverage the capital infusion to strengthen our product line and bolster our marketing operations,” Prabhleen Kaur, co-founder of Kwik Foods, said.

9Unicorns provides $100,000 to $200,000 per startup in the first round, and $500,000 to $3 million in successive rounds with its co-investors.

BigLeap

Hyderabad-based BigLeap Technologies raised Rs 5 crore debt funding from champion roller skating athlete and Arjuna award winner Anup Kumar Yama.

The company said the funds will be used to boost its BigLeap Artificial Intelligence App to help hyper-local job seekers.

“The unique user interface and key user aspect of the BigLeap.AI app is that users will be able to find jobs available in and around a particular locality that match their work profile,” Vinay Kotra, co-founder and director of BigLeap, said.

BigLeap, founded in 2015 by Vinay Kotra, James Johnson, Manoj Yadav Thummala, and Sainath Goud Malkapuram, operates in 22 states.

Pathfndr.io

Pathfndr.io said it has raised an undisclosed amount in a new round of pre-Series A funding led by Arali Ventures.

The investment also saw participation from SEA Fund, Wayfare Ventures, KPB Family Trust, Acsys Investments, Capital A and other prominent angels.

This new round of funding will be used to continue investments in product innovation at scale and bulk up the global sales team, the company said.

The firm also intends to set up operations in North America and create a global supply solution.

BimaPe

Insurtech startup BimaPe said it has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding round led by Lightspeed.

Titan Capital, iSeed and Gemba Capital also participated in the funding round, the startup said.

It plans to use the funds to further develop its product, expand its team and invest in user acquisition.

BimaPe was founded in October 2020 by Rahul Mathur to tackle challenges faced by consumers in India while dealing with insurance policies.