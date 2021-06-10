Wellbeing Nutrition, Pee Safe, Cell Propulsion, others raise funding; Fintech firm Niyo buys Index

Wellbeing Nutrition, an organic plant-based nutrition company, raised an undisclosed amount through revenue-based financing platform Klub.

The company said it intends to use the funds to scale up operations, including marketing and building brand awareness.

“With the onset of Covid, we saw an increase in demand for our innovative and carefully designed products. In Klub, we found the perfect partner to scale up our operations through increased investment in marketing”, Avnish Chhabria, founder of Wellbeing Nutrition said.

Founded in 2019 by Avnish Chhabria, Mumbai-based Wellbeing Nutrition is an organic certified, plant-based vitamins and wholefood nutrition supplements brand.

Pee Safe

Pee Safe, a hygiene and wellness brand, said it raised Rs 25 crore in a pre-Series B funding round led by entrepreneur and investor Shaival Desai and existing investor Alkemi Growth Capital.

It aims to build depth in feminine hygiene and sexual wellness, accelerate its personal care brand FURR and allocate funds for further research and development and product launches in the next one year, Pee Safe said.

It is also looking at raising $10 million in Series B funding later this year.

The company’s online business saw a 40% jump in the current quarter and the brand has achieved over 70% growth annually, it said.

Cell Propulsion

Mobility and electric vehicle technology startup Cell Propulsion raised $2 Million in debt and equity round from existing investors.

The Bengaluru-based company said Endiya Partners, growX Ventures, Huddle Accelerator and Micelio were the key investors in this round.

In September last year, it raised about $1 million as part of its pre-Series A round. Today’s news brings its total funds raised to about $4 million, Cell Propulsion said.

Founded by Nakul Kukar, Paras Kaushal and Supratim Naskar, Cell Propulsion builds and deploys electric commercial vehicles as part of their integrated solution.

Niyo

Digital banking fintech firm Niyo said it has bought Bengaluru-based personal finance startup Index for an undisclosed amount.

The new deal marks Niyo’s second acquisition after acquiring Goalwise around mid-last year.

Niyo plans to integrate Index’s personal finance tracking features into its products, especially NiyoX, it said.

Founders of Index, Anand Krishna and Kumar Siddhartha, will join Niyo as part of the deal, Niyo said.

Niyo, a digital banking fintech firm, was founded in 2015. It currently operates in 4 major business lines out of Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi. The company has sales in more than 20 states, with around 2 million customers.

Greenjoules

Green energy technology company Greenjoules Pvt. Ltd said it raised $4.5 million in Series A round from Blue Ashva Capital.

The funds raised are a combination of equity and debt and will be utilised to set up commercial-scale waste to energy plants and invest into new research and development initiatives, the company said.

"Investment by Blue Ashva is a big milestone for Greenjoules. We can now focus not only on growing our current product range but also on developing a portfolio range of high energy density liquid and gaseous biofuels,” S Viraraghavan, founder and director of Greenjoules, said.

Leverage Edu

Admissions platform Leverage Edu raised $2 million in a debt financing round from venture debt firm Trifecta Capital.

The company said it intends to use the funds to innovate its product and fuel growth and make further inroads into the interiors of India.

Leverage Edu has so far raised over $10 million, with today’s fundraise raise being its first debt-raise.

Earlier in the year, Leverage Edu raised $6.5 million as part of its Series A funding led by Tomorrow Capital and backed by existing investors Blume Ventures and DSG Consumer Partners.