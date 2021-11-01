We Founder Circle invests $1 mn across 10 Indian startups in three months

We Founder Circle (WFC), a digital-first, community-based investment platform, has invested as much as $1 million in 10 startups in the third quarter of 2021, the company said in a statement.

The investments have gone to the tech industries that are booming in the Indian market such as agritech, edtech, fintech, healthtech, and electric vehicles. WFC has also invested in other startups that are moving forward with determination and strategic method, the statement said.

While a lot of investor platforms have limited their investments after the pandemic, WFC has supported many startups financially by enabling entrepreneurs to directly interact with potential investors who have founded successful startups themselves.

“Coming from a startup investor platform, WFC understands how hard it gets to secure funds for startups which are aspiring to grow magnificently but are facing challenges due to outbreak of the pandemic,” said Neeraj Tyagi, co-founder and CEO, We Founder Circle.

WFC is enabling many startups like Avni, Humus, Cusmat, Flatheads, ESports, YPay & others with both investment & creating business opportunities, Tyagi added.

The investor has recently launched a global accelerator program to promote the sector and is aiming to enable as much as 40 startups to raise funds by the end of the current financial year.

“At We Founder Circle we are committed to open new avenues to mentorship and support for startups. Esteemed investors are joining us every day and strengthening the community. Now we are more focused towards accelerating cross border investments, which will not only enable faster growth but also provide with global opportunities,” said Gaurav Singhvi, co-founder of We Founder Circle.

The company recently launched a global accelerator program titled EvolveX to promote the sector, through which it is catalysing 8-10 startup investment deals and mentorship with 30 global industry veterans. The program has already invested nearly $3 million in 26 startups till now in 2021, the company said.

Currently, the brand has over 1,500 angels on its platform across the globe.