Warburg, True North-backed Home First Finance raises $146 mn
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Warburg, True North-backed Home First Finance raises $146 mn

Warburg, True North-backed Home First Finance raises $146 mn

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 16 Apr 2025
Warburg, True North-backed Home First Finance raises $146 mn
Manoj Viswanathan, managing director and CEO, Home First Finance.

Home First Finance, backed by private equity firms Warburg Pincus and True North, has raised Rs 1,250 crore ($146 million) through a qualified institutional placement of equity shares.  

The company issued 13 million shares to qualified institutional buyers in what marks its first equity fundraise since its initial public offering in 2021. The issue witnessed an overwhelming response from marquee foreign long-only funds, domestic mutual funds, and insurance companies. There was participation from a mix of foreign and domestic institutional investors.  

Among the foreign investors were International Finance Corporation, Capital World, Fidelity International, White Oak Capital, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, and Eastspring Investments.   

Advertisement

On the domestic front, investors included HDFC Asset Management Company, Aditya Birla Sunlife AMC, Invesco AMC, ICICI Prudential AMC, ValueQuest Investment, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, Kotak Life Insurance, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.   

“This capital infusion will augment Home First’s capital base and further strengthen the ability to expand our footprint, deepen customer engagement, and deliver sustained value to all stakeholders,” Manoj Viswanathan, managing director and CEO of Home First Finance, said.  

Home First is an affordable housing finance company serving low- and middle-income customers, primarily offering housing loans for the purchase or construction of homes. It operates through a network of 155 branches across 13 states and Union Territories in India, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. The company is also looking to expand into markets such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.   

Advertisement

As of December 31, 2024, the company's assets under management grew 33% year-on-year to Rs 11,949 crore. 

Home First FinanceWarburg PincusTrue NorthInternational Finance CorporationCapital WorldHDFC Asset Management CompanyAditya Birla Sunlife AMC

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Navyug Global Ventures invests in Chennai NBFC Shrinithi Capital

Finance

Navyug Global Ventures invests in Chennai NBFC Shrinithi Capital

General Atlantic-controlled KFin Technologies to buy Singapore's Ascent Fund Services

Finance

General Atlantic-controlled KFin Technologies to buy Singapore's Ascent Fund Services

IndusInd Bank flags 2.27% net worth hit from accounting lapse post external probe

Finance

IndusInd Bank flags 2.27% net worth hit from accounting lapse post external probe

Premium
Equirus Wealth to scout for more acquisitions, targets over two-fold growth in AUM

Finance

Equirus Wealth to scout for more acquisitions, targets over two-fold growth in AUM

Premium
Singapore VC firm Antler gets LP cheque for Middle East, Africa fund

Finance

Singapore VC firm Antler gets LP cheque for Middle East, Africa fund

Elevar Equity-backed TapFin launches NBFC GoGreen Capital to drive EV financing

Finance

Elevar Equity-backed TapFin launches NBFC GoGreen Capital to drive EV financing

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW