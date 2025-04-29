Vivriti Asset bolsters credit team with senior hires from StanChart, Edelweiss Alts
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • Vivriti Asset bolsters credit team with senior hires from StanChart, Edelweiss Alts

Vivriti Asset bolsters credit team with senior hires from StanChart, Edelweiss Alts

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 29 Apr 2025
Premium
Vivriti Asset bolsters credit team with senior hires from StanChart, Edelweiss Alts
Priyam Kedia, senior fund manager, Vivriti Asset Management

Vivriti Asset Management, the credit-focused alternative investment arm of Chennai-based Vivriti Group, has expanded its credit investment team by onboarding senior professionals from Standard Chartered Bank and Edelweiss Alternatives, the company announced on Tuesday.   Vivriti Asset Management has appointed two senior fund managers: Nischal Shah, former director of structured credit sales at Standard Chartered Bank, and Priyam Kedia, former managing ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

IndusInd Bank's deputy CEO Arun Khurana resigns amid accounting blunder

Finance

IndusInd Bank's deputy CEO Arun Khurana resigns amid accounting blunder

Singhi Advisors hires former Deloitte exec as partner to strengthen M&A practice

Finance

Singhi Advisors hires former Deloitte exec as partner to strengthen M&A practice

Premium
Silicon Road Ventures hires Anthill exec as head of India investments

Finance

Silicon Road Ventures hires Anthill exec as head of India investments

Accel names new partners; Ideaspring hires a Chiratae exec

People

Accel names new partners; Ideaspring hires a Chiratae exec

ANZ appoints Raciti country head of Singapore and head of SEA, India and Mideast

Finance

ANZ appoints Raciti country head of Singapore and head of SEA, India and Mideast

Premium
NIIF top exec quits to float own private equity fund

Finance

NIIF top exec quits to float own private equity fund

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW