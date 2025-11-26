Arihant Capital hires top Pantomath exec to lead investment banking biz

Premium Ajay Jain

Mumbai-based financial services provider Arihant Capital Group has appointed a former executive of Pantomath Capital as managing director and chief executive officer of its investment banking and merchant banking division. Arihant Capital, which offers wealth management, portfolio management, investment banking and stock broking services, has hired financial services industry veteran Ajay ......