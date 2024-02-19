facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Verlinvest wraps up $200 mn exit from first India bet

Verlinvest wraps up $200 mn exit from first India bet

By TEAM VCC

  • 19 Feb 2024
Premium
Verlinvest wraps up $200 mn exit from first India bet
Arjun Anand, MD and head of Verlinvest's India and Southeast Asia business

Evergreen Belgian investment company Verlinvest, which focuses on consumer as a theme for both its direct venture capital and private equity-style transactions as also its commitments to third-party managed funds, has signed off from its maiden bet on an Indian company.  Verlinvest, which was created by the families behind alcoholic beverage giant AB InBev ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Verlinvest wraps up $200 mn exit from first India bet

Consumer

Verlinvest wraps up $200 mn exit from first India bet

Fireside-backed petcare startup Supertails snags Series B cheque

Consumer

Fireside-backed petcare startup Supertails snags Series B cheque

Premium
Temasek-backed Country Delight eyes fresh funding

Consumer

Temasek-backed Country Delight eyes fresh funding

SoftBank-backed Eruditus may shift domicile to India for IPO

Consumer

SoftBank-backed Eruditus may shift domicile to India for IPO

Premium
Nikhil Vora's Sixth Sense strikes gold from same company twice

Consumer

Nikhil Vora's Sixth Sense strikes gold from same company twice

Premium
Nykaa backer Lighthouse on track to strike bet in jewellery space

Consumer

Nykaa backer Lighthouse on track to strike bet in jewellery space

Advertisement