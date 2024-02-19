Verlinvest wraps up $200 mn exit from first India bet

Arjun Anand, MD and head of Verlinvest's India and Southeast Asia business

Evergreen Belgian investment company Verlinvest, which focuses on consumer as a theme for both its direct venture capital and private equity-style transactions as also its commitments to third-party managed funds, has signed off from its maiden bet on an Indian company. Verlinvest, which was created by the families behind alcoholic beverage giant AB InBev ......