Verlinvest-backed Lahori Zeera likely to get funding as PE firms line up for stake

Premium Saurabh Munjal, CEO and co-founder of Lahori Zeera

Multiple private equity investors are in the fray to pick up a significant minority stake in homegrown beverage startup Lahori Zeera, at least two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The company, operated by Archian Foods Pvt. Ltd and which retails traditional Indian flavoured aerated beverages, is planning to raise ......