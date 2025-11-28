VentureSoul hits base target for maiden debt fund, eyes final close in February
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • VentureSoul hits base target for maiden debt fund, eyes final close in February

VentureSoul hits base target for maiden debt fund, eyes final close in February

By Roshan Abraham

  • 28 Nov 2025
  • Listen to Story
VentureSoul hits base target for maiden debt fund, eyes final close in February
VentureSoul founders Ashish Gala, Kunal Wadhwa and Anurag Tripathi

VentureSoul Partners has hit the base target of its maiden venture debt fund that it launched in June last year even as it has backed more than a dozen companies so far from the investment vehicle.

The firm said in a statement Friday that the debut fund’s base target of Rs 300 crore ($33.5 million) has been fully subscribed, triggering the greenshoe option. The fund has a greenshoe option of an equal additional amount.

The SEBI-registered Category II alternative investment fund, which offers structured credit solutions for “new-economy” companies, is eyeing the final close by February 2026, the Mumbai-based firm said.

Advertisement

The announcement comes after VentureSoul co-founder and managing partner Anurag Tripathi told VCCircle in May that the fund could reach the base target by September and make the final close by the end of the financial year.

VentureSoil says it intends to build a portfolio of companies which focus on India's consumer story, the growing middle class and the country's young demography. Since October 2024, the venture debt investor has made 15 investments in companies across telecommunications, e-commerce platforms, and financial services sectors, among others. The fund’s average ticket size will be in the range of Rs 15 crore to Rs 20 crore.

VentureSoul was formed last year by three former bankers with decades of experience—Anurag Tripathi, Ashish Gala, and Kunal Wadhwa. The trio's last stint before launching VentureSoul was at HSBC, where they held various positions such as in structured financing, new economy, and SME lending.

Advertisement

VentureSoul marked the first close of the debt vehicle at Rs 150 crore in September last year. The fund is anchored by healthcare major Micro Labs and has received commitments from corporate backers such as Rupa Group, Glen Appliances Ltd, and PSN Group. Individual investors include Kreditbee founder E Madhusudan, Perfios executive Omkar Shirhatti, and the promoters of SKM Steels and Zebronics Group.

Its recent bets include Branch International, an RBI-registered non-bank lender and the India subsidiary of Branch International; learning platform SpeEdLabs, and supply chain services provider Celcius Logistics.â€‹

Advertisement
VentureSoul Partnersventure debt

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Deals Digest: PE/VC funding plunges despite rise in deal volume

Finance

Deals Digest: PE/VC funding plunges despite rise in deal volume

Amazon, Flipkart take aim at India's banks with new consumer loan offerings

Finance

Amazon, Flipkart take aim at India's banks with new consumer loan offerings

StoneX bets on India with new metals desk, tech push

Finance

StoneX bets on India with new metals desk, tech push

Premium
Avaana Capital's Bansal on deep-tech focus, portfolio performance and more

Finance

Avaana Capital's Bansal on deep-tech focus, portfolio performance and more

ICICI Prudential Asset Management to launch IPO in second week of December

Finance

ICICI Prudential Asset Management to launch IPO in second week of December

Pro
South Korean firm joins race to buy Warburg's stake in IndiaFirst Life Insurance

Finance

South Korean firm joins race to buy Warburg's stake in IndiaFirst Life Insurance

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW