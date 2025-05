VentureSoul Partners sets timelines for maiden debt fund

Premium Anurag Tripathi, co-founder and managing partner, VentureSoul

VentureSoul Partners, which has backed six companies from its maiden debt fund so far, has set a timeline to wrap up the fundraising exercise after marking the first close last year, a top executive told VCCircle. The Mumbai-based venture debt firm, which launched its first fund in June 2024 with a target corpus of ......