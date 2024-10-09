Venture Catalysts, SOSV brace for poor exits as Jaipuria Group moves to buy struggling startup

Premium
Jaipuria Group, a business conglomerate with operations in real estate, beverages, retail, engineering, IT and plastics, is acquiring a direct-to-consumer startup backed by investors such as Venture Catalysts, SOSV and NB Ventures at a steep discount, three people aware of the development told VCCircle. The Delhi-headquartered group, an investor in ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.