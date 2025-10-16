VC investors stare at losses in furniture retailer Pepperfry’s fire sale

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

A bunch of venture capital investors are likely staring at losses as Pepperfry Ltd, a furniture and home decor marketplace, is being acquired by Mumbai-listed small-cap real estate company TCC Concept Ltd in a distressed sale. TCC Concept, a relatively lesser-known company that provides flexible office spaces, is acquiring a 95.18% ......