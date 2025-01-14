VC firm Sigma Capital launches $100-mn fund

Sigma Capital, a recently-founded web3 venture capital firm with presence in Dubai and Singapore, has launched a $100-million fund to back early-stage venture investments in areas including blockchain infrastructure, DeFi, real-world asset tokenization, gaming, and the metaverse.



The VC firm, with regulatory oversight from the Cayman Islands, aims to actively manage a portfolio of liquid tokens, leverage high-yield DeFi strategies to optimize portfolio performance and invest in high-growth crypto venture funds. It plans to deploy capital across 100 early-stage projects, 25 liquid tokens, and 10 funds over the next three years.



Sigma Capital is led by Vineet Budki, former CEO and managing partner of web3 VC firm Cypher Capital. Sigma has secured investments or partnered with a slew of players in the Blockchain space, including Polygon Technology, Morningstar Ventures, Blockchain Founders Fund, and Woodstock Fund, among others.



“This fund empowers startups with capital and equips them with access to our

extensive network and expertise, and enables them to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape,” Vineet Budki, CEO and Managing Partner of Sigma Capital.



Sigma Capital would collaborate with Web3 hubs across 10 global cities and aims to drive sustainable growth in both the Global and GCC Web3 ecosystem, according to the company.