VC firm Sigma Capital launches $100-mn fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • VC firm Sigma Capital launches $100-mn fund

VC firm Sigma Capital launches $100-mn fund

By Dilasha Seth

  • 14 Jan 2025
VC firm Sigma Capital launches $100-mn fund
Credit: Reuters/Christopher Pike

Sigma Capital, a recently-founded web3 venture capital firm with presence in Dubai and Singapore, has launched a $100-million fund to back early-stage venture investments in areas including blockchain infrastructure, DeFi, real-world asset tokenization, gaming, and the metaverse. 
 
The VC firm, with regulatory oversight from the Cayman Islands, aims to actively manage a portfolio of liquid tokens, leverage high-yield DeFi strategies to optimize portfolio performance and invest in high-growth crypto venture funds. It plans to deploy capital across 100 early-stage projects, 25 liquid tokens, and 10 funds over the next three years. 
 
Sigma Capital is led by Vineet Budki, former CEO and managing partner of web3 VC firm Cypher Capital. Sigma has secured investments or partnered with a slew of players in the Blockchain space, including Polygon Technology, Morningstar Ventures, Blockchain Founders Fund, and Woodstock Fund, among others. 
 
“This fund empowers startups with capital and equips them with access to our 
extensive network and expertise, and enables them to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape,” Vineet Budki, CEO and Managing Partner of Sigma Capital. 
 
Sigma Capital would collaborate with Web3 hubs across 10 global cities and aims to drive sustainable growth in both the Global and GCC Web3 ecosystem, according to the company. 

Sigma CapitalDubaiUnited Arab EmiratesMiddle EastInternational

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

All In Capital leads pre-seed funding round of Tractor Factory

TMT

All In Capital leads pre-seed funding round of Tractor Factory

Premium
Elevation Capital-backed Mosaic Wellness back in the market for fresh funding

TMT

Elevation Capital-backed Mosaic Wellness back in the market for fresh funding

Google-backed Pixxel to launch India's first private satellite network, eyes $19 bn market

TMT

Google-backed Pixxel to launch India's first private satellite network, eyes $19 bn market

Boba Bhai, Quash, RePut.ai secure early-stage funding

TMT

Boba Bhai, Quash, RePut.ai secure early-stage funding

Premium
Z47 makes a partial exit from IPO-bound portfolio firm

Finance

Z47 makes a partial exit from IPO-bound portfolio firm

MENA Digest: Zension, Revie, MilkStraw AI, Vreal raise funding

TMT

MENA Digest: Zension, Revie, MilkStraw AI, Vreal raise funding

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW