VC-backed SectorQube draws takeover interest after failed deal

Premium

SectorQube Technolabs Pvt. Ltd., which makes smart locks under the IKIN brand, has received inbound interest for an acquisition from two of India’s largest e-commerce companies, a person aware of the matter told VCCircle. The Kochi-based company, which also provides cloud-based and software development services, has drawn attention of e-commerce platforms ......