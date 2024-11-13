VC-backed SectorQube draws takeover interest after failed deal
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • VC-backed SectorQube draws takeover interest after failed deal

VC-backed SectorQube draws takeover interest after failed deal

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 13 Nov 2024
Premium
VC-backed SectorQube draws takeover interest after failed deal

SectorQube Technolabs Pvt. Ltd., which makes smart locks under the IKIN brand, has received inbound interest for an acquisition from two of India’s largest e-commerce companies, a person aware of the matter told VCCircle.  The Kochi-based company, which also provides cloud-based and software development services, has drawn attention of e-commerce platforms ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Kunal Shah-backed Blox buys into real estate advisory firm Guardians

TMT

Kunal Shah-backed Blox buys into real estate advisory firm Guardians

Ennoventure, BiteSpeed, Zeplyn, two others raise early-stage funding

TMT

Ennoventure, BiteSpeed, Zeplyn, two others raise early-stage funding

Swiggy backer Prosus looks to list Indian payments firm PayU in 2025

TMT

Swiggy backer Prosus looks to list Indian payments firm PayU in 2025

Tiger Global-backed Dealshare's revenue slumps 75% in FY24

TMT

Tiger Global-backed Dealshare's revenue slumps 75% in FY24

Premium
VC-backed SectorQube draws takeover interest after failed deal

TMT

VC-backed SectorQube draws takeover interest after failed deal

Swiggy delivers 17% surge in trading debut as investors bet on quick commerce

TMT

Swiggy delivers 17% surge in trading debut as investors bet on quick commerce

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW