Xflow, Basil, HireBound, optoML raise funding

B2B cross-border payments platform Xflow, kids-first essentials brand Basil, AI recruiting platform HireBound, and fabless semiconductor startup optoML have secured funding in separate rounds.

Xflow, a business-to-business cross-border payments platform, has secured $16.6 million (Rs 150 crore) in a Series A funding round led by General Catalyst. The round also saw participation from Square Peg, Stripe, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Moore Capital, and PayPal Ventures, valuing the company at $85 million.

The company, founded by Anand Balaji, Ashwin Bhatnagar and Abhijit Chandrasekaran, enables global money movement through solutions that support seamless international transactions, efficient currency conversion, instant settlements, and regulatory compliance.

The company said it will use the capital to scale into new geographies.

Basil, a premium kids-first essentials brand, has bagged $2 million in a pre-Series A round led by Prime Venture Partners. Existing investors Appreciate Capital and IIMA Ventures also participated.

Founded by Mahesh Muraleedharan and Harini Rajagopalan, Basil is a multi-category kids essential platform offering products such as bento lunch boxes and insulated meal jars.

Basil said it will use the capital for its next phase of growth as it expands into new product categories such as bags and water bottles. It will also strengthen its supply chain, bolster the leadership and product teams, and invest in brand-building initiatives.

Basil is targeting Rs 100 crore in annual recurring revenue (ARR) by FY27.

HireBound, an AI recruiting platform, has raised $2 million in a seed round led by Kalaari Capital. The round also saw participation from Antler, Infinyte Club, and CareerNet.

HireBound said it plans to use the fresh capital to accelerate product innovation, expand its go-to-market operations, and scale globally as it targets a fivefold increase in ARR over the next 12-18 months.

Founded in 2024 by Sharad Vij and Kumar Vikramaditya, the startup is a conversational AI recruiting platform that automates end-to-end candidate engagement, from sourcing and screening to evaluation and scheduling.

optoML, a fabless semiconductor startup, has secured $1.8 million in a pre-Series A round led by deep-tech investors Bluehill VC and A99.

The company said it will use the funds to scale up hiring and start work on next-generation chips.

Headquartered in Singapore with an R&D center in Bengaluru, the startup develops scalable analog-in-memory compute with optical interconnects, offering higher energy efficiency than traditional digital accelerators.

