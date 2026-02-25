Pulse, Gut Clinic, s2.dev, Armatrix get early-stage funding

Gut Clinic founder Akshat Kumar

Medical equipment platform Pulse, healthcare startup Gut Clinic, data infrastructure firm s2.dev, and robotics startup Armatrix have secured early-stage funding in separate rounds led by venture capital firms and other investors.

Bengaluru-based Pulse has raised $4 million (Rs 36.3 crore) in a seed round led by 3one4 Capital, with participation from Incubate Fund Asia & Stride Ventures, and other angel investors.

The startup is building a full-stack, asset-light medical equipment manufacturing brand. It designs, sources and delivers products, enabling Indian MSME manufacturers to compete with global players.

The company said it will use the funds to set up a research and development hub, accelerate product development, secure regulatory certifications, and build distribution across India.

Founded in 2025 by Anshul Sharma and Nishant Goel, Pulse focuses on the low- and mid-complexity medical equipment and consumables categories.

Gut Clinic has raised $1 million in a seed funding round backed by a strategic consortium of over 15 investors, including healthcare ecosystem players and industry veterans.

The healthcare platform, specializing in integrated gastroenterology, liver, and metabolic care, said it will use the capital to establish new centres, strengthen clinical systems, and expand diagnostic capabilities across the preventive healthcare market.

Gut Clinic, which operates in the Delhi-NCR region, also plans to expand to Chandigarh, Punjab, and other parts of northern India, targeting setting up over 20 centres in the near to medium term.

Founded by Akshat Kumar, Gut Clinic provides consultations, endoscopies, colonoscopies, other advanced GI diagnostics, and clinical nutrition services.

s2.dev, a data infrastructure startup, has raised $3.85 million in seed funding led by Accel, with significant participation from Y Combinator, Uncorrelated Ventures and others.

Founded in 2024 by Shikhar Bhushan, Stephen Balogh, and Dwarak Govind Parthiban, s2 (short for Stream Store) offers an interface where streams work like any other cloud resource.

The company plans to use the seed funding to accelerate product development, expand its managed cloud service globally, and support early enterprise customers.

Bengaluru-based deep-tech robotics startup Armatrix has raised $2.1 million in a pre-seed funding round led by pi Ventures, with participation from Inuka Capital, Boundless Ventures, Boost VC, Turbostart, and returning investor gradCapital.

The startup aims to complete the development of its proprietary snake-like flexible robotic arm technology, expand the engineering and R&D team, and accelerate pilot deployments across industrial customers.

Founded in 2024 by Vishrant Dave, Prateesh Awasthi, and Ayush Ranjan, Armatrix specializes in building hyper-redundant, snake-like robotic systems. The company, which has built a functional 3-metre proof-of-concept arm, has attracted institutional backing in under two years.

