Vertex Ventures leads $17.5 mn Series B round in Wishlink

Shaurya Gupta, co-founder, Wishlink

Creator commerce platform Wishlink has raised $17.5 million (around Rs 159.2 crore) in a Series B funding round led by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India, as it looks to deepen its play in India’s fast-growing influencer-led shopping ecosystem.

Existing investors Fundamentum Partnership and Elevation Capital also participated in the round.

Prior to this, Wishlink raised $7 million in its Series A funding round in February 2024 led by Fundamentum Partnership, with participation from Elevation Capital. Elevation had also invested in the company’s $3 million seed round in October 2022.

The company plans to use the fresh capital to expand its network of creators and brands, and strengthen its technology stack across consumer, creator and brand layers. It will invest in tools that improve shopping experiences for users while enabling tighter collaboration and more measurable outcomes for brands working with creators.

Founded in 2022 by Shaurya Gupta, Divyansh Ameta and Chandan Yadav, Wishlink operates at the intersection of content and commerce, helping consumers discover products through creators. The platform positions itself as infrastructure for creator-led product discovery, a segment gaining traction as influencer-driven purchases become mainstream.

“In the last four years, creators have increasingly shaped how consumers discover and buy products,” co-founder Shaurya Gupta said, adding that the company aims to build deep technology infrastructure to scale the ecosystem and enable sustainable income for a large base of creators.

Wishlink said it works with over 40,000 monthly active creators who collectively generate more than 300,000 pieces of content every month. The platform claims to drive over six million orders and more than Rs 350 crore in monthly sales for partner brands and e-commerce platforms.

“Consumer buying behavior is meaningfully shifting toward influencer-led discovery and purchase, which is driving the rapid growth of the creator economy in India. Wishlink is best suited to capture this market with its technology-enabled platform and obsessive commitment to creator retention, delivering tremendous value to both brands and consumers alike,” said Nikhil Marwaha, partner, investment, Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India.

