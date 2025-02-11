Unveiling Game-Changing Secrets: How E-Pharmacies Will Transform India’s Healthcare Forever!

As India navigates the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare, one area of transformation stands out: the rise of e-pharmacies. E-pharmacies have become an essential part of the healthcare delivery system, especially highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the sector growing rapidly, Anant Kharad, Director at TH Healthcare and Life Sciences (a specialist healthcare division of TH Global Capital, formerly known as Technology Holdings), shares his insights during a panel discussion at the VCCircle Healthcare Summit 2025 on the growth and future of e-pharmacies in India.

The pandemic served as a catalyst for the e-pharmacy sector. According to Kharad, while India is known for adopting technology at a rapid pace, COVID-19 made the country realize the need for a more accessible, affordable, and authentic way to obtain medicines. E-pharmacies filled that gap, offering convenience for customers across different demographics— from senior citizens ordering their medications online to young professionals seeking time-saving solutions for themselves and their families.

Kharad emphasized three key pillars that e-pharmacies have successfully addressed: accessibility, affordability, and authenticity. E-pharmacies have transformed accessibility by bringing medications to the doorstep, regardless of the customer's location or time constraints. The sector has also enhanced affordability by eliminating traditional markups, providing better pricing to consumers. In terms of authenticity, e-pharmacies have taken steps to ensure that the medicines they provide are legitimate, reducing the risk of counterfeit drugs in the market.

For Kharad, the e-pharmacy space holds vast potential. He remains highly optimistic about the sector's growth, noting that there are still plenty of untapped opportunities, especially in the B2B segment. E-pharmacies have evolved over time, and what was once a simple delivery service is now a significant part of the Indian healthcare ecosystem.

From a business perspective, Kharad sees e-pharmacies not just as a B2C model, but as an entire ecosystem that also benefits businesses. He points out that, while the sector is still relatively small compared to the traditional pharmacy model, the potential for growth is enormous. With over a million retailers in the Indian pharmaceutical sector, e-pharmacies have a long way to go in disrupting traditional supply chains and offering better services to customers.

However, Kharad also acknowledged the challenges and concerns surrounding e-pharmacies, such as deep discounting and the lack of a concrete regulatory framework. Nevertheless, he remains confident that these concerns can be addressed through technology and regulation. He believes that the future of e-pharmacies lies in embracing technology, ensuring the authenticity of the medicines, and working alongside traditional pharmacies to create a more efficient healthcare delivery system.

As India moves toward greater regulatory clarity for e-pharmacies, Kharad emphasized that the government’s involvement is crucial. The sector is poised for more growth, but a more formalized regulatory framework will be necessary to validate the safety and trust of the medicines sold online. Kharad pointed out that once regulatory bodies step in, the industry will experience a new wave of growth, with customers becoming more confident in the legitimacy of e-pharmacy services.

Looking ahead, Kharad sees B2B e-pharmacy as the next big frontier. While B2C e-pharmacies are already well-established, the B2B segment still holds a lot of untapped potential. By focusing on improving fill rates, delivery times, and supply chain efficiencies, the B2B space can revolutionize how medicines are distributed across the country, especially to hospitals and smaller pharmacies.

In conclusion, Kharad remains bullish on the future of e-pharmacies. With advancements in technology, greater regulatory clarity, and continued collaboration between e-pharmacies and traditional players, the sector is poised for exponential growth. As the Indian healthcare landscape evolves, e-pharmacies will continue to play a crucial role in redefining how people access affordable medicines.

