EuroChem–Tecnimont: A Legal Clash That Is Testing India’s Investment and Infrastructure Security

A corporate dispute that began thousands of kilometres away is now being felt inside India’s legal system — and its implications extend well beyond the two companies involved.

For the past several months an international business conflict has been continually drawing attention in India although the root of the matter lies far away and at first glance has nothing to do with India. The country has become a legal battleground for two international companies highlighting a new reality: fractured international arbitration, unexpected infrastructural risks and the necessity of finding a new way for corporate conflicts to be regulated.

The conflict between Russian fertiliser producer EuroChem and Italian engineering contractor Tecnimont, part of the MAIRE Group, that has been brewing since 2022, has entered a new phase after Indian courts agreed to hear claims linked to the enforcement of Russian court judgments. For the first time, assets belonging to a European company in India are now potentially exposed to legal action stemming from a dispute that originated in Europe and Russia. This development has drawn attention in India because Tecnimont is not a marginal player in the country. The company is involved in major petrochemical, fertiliser, refining and energy-transition projects, particularly along India’s western industrial corridor. These projects represent multi-billion-dollar investments and are directly tied to India’s food security, fuel supply, industrial competitiveness and price stability. Any uncertainty around their execution inevitably carries broader economic consequences. The roots of the conflict lie in a large ammonia–urea project in Russia.

After successfully completing an earlier plant in 2019, EuroChem and Tecnimont agreed in 2020 to build a much larger facility known as EuroChem North-West-2, which was intended to become the biggest mineral fertiliser production complex in Europe. Difficulties emerged during construction as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global supply chains and logistics. Tecnimont accumulated delays, costs rose and by early 2022 the project was already significantly behind schedule. When sanctions against Russia were introduced later that year, Tecnimont halted work entirely, despite the fact that mineral fertilisers were explicitly exempted from EU sanctions due to their importance for global food security. The dispute moved to arbitration in London, where in mid-2025 the tribunal ruled largely in Tecnimont’s favour, ordering EuroChem to pay roughly €800 million. That ruling, however, did not bring closure. Instead, it triggered a parallel legal track. Russian legislation was amended to address disputes arising from sanctions, establishing that such cases must be heard in Russian courts and that sanctions do not justify abandoning contractual obligations. Under this framework, Russian courts awarded EuroChem damages of roughly €2 billion — a figure close to the value of the entire project — and authorised enforcement in dozens of countries that have agreements on mutual recognition of court judgments. India is one of those jurisdictions. In January 2026, the Bombay High Court admitted EuroChem’s application seeking interim measures against Tecnimont assets located in India. While the proceedings are ongoing, the very fact that Indian courts are now involved marks a shift with tangible implications. Bank accounts, equipment, receivables and property connected to Tecnimont’s Indian operations are no longer insulated from a dispute that began elsewhere. And so are India’s strategic infrastructure projects. For India, the risk is unpredictability. Large infrastructure developments depend on smooth financing, reliable contractor cash flows, insurance coverage and uninterrupted supply chains. When a contractor is involved in litigation across multiple jurisdictions, with billions of euros potentially at stake, even indirect effects can slow execution, raise costs or complicate plans. The situation also presents a strategic dilemma for Indian state-owned enterprises and private developers. Traditionally, European EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contractors were seen as legally predictable partners, backed by established arbitration mechanisms. The EuroChem–Tecnimont case illustrates how that assumption has weakened in a world shaped by sanctions and geopolitical fragmentation. Court decisions in London, Moscow and Mumbai can now point in different directions, leaving no single outcome universally accepted. This fragmentation is not unique to Russia-related disputes: for the past several years large-scale international corporate conflicts have seen the involved parties employ an array of jurisdictions to gain an edge and disregard unfavourable court decisions.

But the EuroChem-Tecnimont case is one of the more poignant and, most importantly, proximate to India. The dispute also sharpens a set of practical lessons for future India’s infrastructure planning. Heavy reliance on a single foreign contractor now looks increasingly risky, particularly when that contractor is exposed to geopolitical or sanctions-related conflicts beyond India’s control.

Contract structures will need stronger built-in protections — including guarantees, insurance cover and compensation mechanisms — to shield projects from delays or suspensions triggered by external legal battles. At the same time, closer monitoring of a contractor’s legal and geopolitical exposure has become as important as assessing technical capability or pricing. As a major client market, India may also find it in its interest to encourage faster negotiated solutions between disputing parties when prolonged conflicts begin to threaten local projects.