The TEMU Affiliate Program: A Complete Guide to Boosting Your Income and User Engagement

Looking to turn your traffic into real revenue with a high-commission, easy-to-promote affiliate program? The TEMU Affiliate Program provides a promising way for individuals to monetize their audience and influence.

TEMU—short for Team Up, Price Down—is one of the fastest-growing global e-commerce platforms, connecting millions of consumers with a vast network of brands, manufacturers, and merchants. Dedicated to making quality products accessible at unbeatable prices, TEMU has quickly become a household name worldwide.

Advertisement

Building on this foundation, the Temu Affiliate Program empowers partners to reach global audiences and earn top-tier commissions from a wide range of high-converting products. Not sure how to take the first step? Follow the guide below to gradually unlock a journey where your influence and earnings grow together.

What is the TEMU Affiliate Program

Think of the TEMU Affiliate Program as your gateway to global earnings. Reach millions of potential customers across more than 80 countries, turning your influence and expertise into tangible rewards. Become one of our affiliates and enjoy complete freedom with zero upfront investment. This means you can grow your audience, showcase the products you love, and start earning anytime, anywhere—entirely on your own terms.

Advertisement

Join now in just a few simple steps:

Apply for the program and get your referral link/code, which comes with exclusive TEMU coupons or discounted products.

Share it with your audience — across your social groups, coupon & deals platforms, community posts, personal blog, your apps, or any other channel where you engage shoppers.

Advertisement

Earn commissions every time a new user places an order through your link/code — plus enjoy an extra reward as a welcome for each new user you bring in!

Advertisement

Who Should Join the TEMU Affiliate Program

We are now recruiting for two high-potential partner categories. Be among the first to join us on this new journey of growth and earnings—with more partnership channels to follow soon.

1. Social Group Operators

Advertisement

If you operate an active social group, you are already starting from one of the strongest positions. You can easily share TEMU deals with your members and drive instant engagement. Applicable platforms include: Facebook Group, X Group, Discord Group, Telegram Group/Channel, WhatsApp Group/Channel, Reddit.

2. Coupon & Deals Posters

If you love discovering great deals and share them on major coupon & deals platforms, then you’re exactly the partner we’re looking for! By joining the TEMU Affiliate Program, you’ll gain access to exclusive offers that make every post more compelling. You’ll not only earn attractive commissions, but also build greater influence on the platforms where you share.

Why Join the TEMU Affiliate Program

Easy Entry and No Upfront Cost

The TEMU Affiliate Program is completely free to join, with clear and simple entry requirements that make it easy for various types of individual operators to get started quickly. TEMU also provides a full suite of promotional assets—including copy, visuals, and ready-to-use materials—so you can accelerate from day one and launch your promotion journey with confidence and ease.

The is completely free to join, with clear and simple entry requirements that make it easy for various types of individual operators to get started quickly. also provides a full suite of promotional assets—including copy, visuals, and ready-to-use materials—so you can accelerate from day one and launch your promotion journey with confidence and ease. High Commissions to Earn

At TEMU , you don’t just earn order commissions—you also get an extra fixed bonus for every new user who downloads the TEMU app and places their first order. That means your earnings come from both high commissions and extra rewards —doubling your revenue opportunities.

At , you don’t just earn order commissions—you also get an extra fixed bonus for every new user who downloads the app and places their first order. That means your earnings come from both —doubling your revenue opportunities. App download rewards: Earn a fixed bonus when a new user downloads the TEMU app via your referral link and completes their first order.

Earn a fixed bonus when a new user downloads the app via your referral link and completes their first order. New user commissions: Earn up to 30%* commission of the order value placed by the new users you bring in.

Earn up to 30%* commission of the order value placed by the new users you bring in. Exclusive Benefits for Your Referrals

TEMU offers your referred users exclusive incentives — from high-value coupons to deep category-wide discounts, with some deals reaching up to 90% off. These powerful offers significantly increase purchase intent, strengthen user loyalty, and drive higher engagement from your audience.

offers your referred users exclusive incentives — from high-value coupons to deep category-wide discounts, with some deals reaching up to 90% off. These powerful offers significantly increase purchase intent, strengthen user loyalty, and drive higher engagement from your audience. Robust Performance Tracking

Stay on top of your performance with TEMU’s powerful tracking tools. From clicks to conversions, everything is measured in time. TEMU’s intuitive dashboards make it easy to understand results across campaigns and channels, helping you make smarter, data-driven decisions.

Stay on top of your performance with powerful tracking tools. From clicks to conversions, everything is measured in time. intuitive dashboards make it easy to understand results across campaigns and channels, helping you make smarter, data-driven decisions. Dedicated Account Support

With TEMU, your success is always recognized. As your performance grows, TEMU supports you every step of the way—with dedicated 1-on-1 guidance and a personalized commission structure designed to amplify your earnings and help you reach the next level. How to Join the TEMU Affiliate Program

Step 1: Visit the recruitment page & select channel

Click to visit the official TEMU Affiliate registration page (or search “TEMU affiliate program”).

On the registration page, you will see two channel options. Select the channel that best fits you. If you need clarification on either type, simply click the question mark (?) icon next to it for a detailed explanation.

Step 2: Enter your email address & verify

Simply provide a current email you check regularly for smooth collaboration. Once submitted, enter the verification code sent to your inbox (be sure to check the spam folder if needed). Rest assured, this email will only be used for essential program updates and support—never for marketing unless you opt in.

A quick tip: To unlock your affiliate earnings, simply submit your account link and screenshot for a required traffic verification. Once approved, you’ll gain full access—this review allows us to understand your audience and onboard you effectively.

How to Maximize Earnings with the TEMU Affiliate Program

Here are some general tips to boost your earnings with TEMU by promoting smartly to your audience.

1. Leverage resources effectively to keep content fresh – Regularly visit the resource center and best-selling lists to promptly obtain and publish the latest materials and popular products. Fresh content always attracts more attention and helps you maintain a consistent following.

2. Precisely target your audience to make sharing more valuable – Tailor your shared content to fit different communities. For instance, post exclusive jersey offers in soccer fan groups. Ensure every recommendation aligns with the real needs of your audience.

3. Explore diverse channels to achieve continuous revenue growth – We support joining the affiliate program through multiple methods. If you already meet one condition, consider expanding to other channels; we will provide guidance from the ground up. Once you take the first step, TEMU will fully support your growth every step of the way, and together we can unlock even more possibilities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q1: Who can join the TEMU Affiliate Program?

A: For individual operators who are enthusiastic about sharing discounts and have various channels to do so, TEMU welcomes you to turn influence into income.

Q2: Can I reach international users?

A: Yes. With a single registration, you can promote the TEMU Affiliate Program in over 80 countries, engaging users globally and maximizing revenue.

Q3: How can affiliates earn with TEMU?

A: Hybrid CPA + CPS:

App download rewards: Receive a fixed bonus when a new user downloads the TEMU app through your referral link/code and places their first order.

Receive a fixed bonus when a new user downloads the TEMU app through your referral link/code and places their first order. Purchase commissions: Earn commissions on orders of the new users you bring in. Q4: How can I promote TEMU deals effectively?

A: Feature top deals in your bio or group highlights, create engaging reviews or how-to guides, and track performance data to continuously improve your results.

Q5: What support is provided?

A: Affiliates will receive a full suite of resources, including ready-made promotional materials (images, copy, and more), advanced performance tracking tools, and—based on performance—dedicated 1-on-1 account support with customized commission structures.

Q6: Are there upfront costs?

A: No. Partners can get started with no investment required.

Sign Up for the TEMU Affiliate Program Now

Ready to turn your traffic into real revenue? With unmatched earning potential, high-converting products, and global reach across 80+ countries, you can engage users and boost transactions like never before. Click here to join the TEMU Affiliate Program and start earning today! For more information, see Temu Affiliate Policy .

*The specific commission percentage depends on your country and the order amount of the invited users.

No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

Share article on Leave Your Comments