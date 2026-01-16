Temu Influencer & Affiliate Program 2026: Earn post rewards & Referral commissions

Hello, friends!

I recently discovered an amazing shopping website, Temu. They have a wide selection of products, from clothing to home goods, and the prices are incredible!

Temu is an e-commerce company that connects consumers with millions of merchandise partners, manufacturers, and brands with the mission of empowering them to live a better life. To deliver greater value, Temu frequently launches lightning deals, discounted prices, and promotions starting as low as $1.99 on its official website.

To expand its reach, Temu launched the Temu Affiliate & Influencer Program —its official creator partnership initiative. This program invites content creators to experience and review products firsthand, offering authentic, real-world recommendations. Influencers receive free samples, earn commissions on sales, and gain access to exclusive promotional resources. Top-tier content may even be featured on Temu’s official channels. Moreover, the program includes a secondary referral system that rewards creators for inviting others to join.

How Does the TEMU Influencer Program Work?

Joining the program is simple and only takes a few steps:

1. Register for the TEMU Influencer Program on the official website.

2. Receive your unique referral link and promo code.

3. Share the link across your blog, website, social media, or other digital platforms.

4. Earn commissions whenever a user clicks your link and makes a qualifying purchase.

5. Withdraw your earnings once you reach the minimum payout threshold.

TEMU Influencer Program Commission Structure

We welcome all affiliates and promoters with strong promotional abilities to join our Influencer Program. You can earn generous commissions and referral rewards through your monetization channels.

New User Download Bonus: Earn a fixed reward when a new user downloads the TEMU app and places an order using your referral link.

Earn commissions from purchases made by new users who click through your referral link.

Earn commissions from purchases made by new users who click through your referral link. Tiered Commission Rates: Earn different commission rates based on the total purchase value of referred users. Taking the United States as an example, promoters can get 20% commission for new users.

TEMU Influencer Program Publishing Rewards

If you are a content creator, you can earn extra publishing rewards on top of high affiliate commissions. By creating and sharing content on social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, you can:

Unlock exclusive publishing rewards .

. Receive free product samples (Seeding Balance). The level of publishing rewards you unlock depends on your follower base and content creation ability. The more engaging your content, the more rewards you can enjoy!

Why Choose the TEMU Influencer Program?

High Earnings Potential

TEMU offers up to 30% commission, making it one of the most competitive affiliate programs in e-commerce. With a solid online presence, you can easily earn hundreds or even thousands of dollars per month.

TEMU offers up to , making it one of the most competitive affiliate programs in e-commerce. With a solid online presence, you can easily earn hundreds or even thousands of dollars per month. Zero Upfront Costs

Unlike many business opportunities, joining the TEMU Influencer Program is completely free. No inventory, no customer service, no upfront investment — just pure profit potential.

Unlike many business opportunities, joining the TEMU Influencer Program is completely . No inventory, no customer service, no upfront investment — just pure profit potential. Easy Promotion

Known for its affordable prices and rich discounts, TEMU makes it easy to attract buyers. With the platform in a rapid growth stage, the new-user market is vast, giving you more chances to earn commissions. Additionally, TEMU offers ongoing commissions from existing customers, ensuring sustainable long-term income. How to Maximize Your Earnings with TEMU Influencer Program ?

Understand the Rewards Structure

Take advantage of the different types of bonuses to maximize your total earnings.

Promote Across Multiple Channels

On TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, create posts to earn publishing rewards and seeding balance.

On coupon websites or Facebook groups, earn download bonuses and new-user commissions.

