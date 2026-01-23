Piccadily Agro Q3 FY26 PAT Jumps 92% on Strong Distillery Growth

Revenue Rises 52.5% YoY To INR 313.8 Crore As Premium Alco-Bev Brands Boost Profitability

Piccadily Agro Industries Limited (PAIL), India’s fastest-growing premium alco-bev manufacturer, delivered a standout Q3 FY26, powered by surging demand for its single malt and premium portfolio, driving robust growth and performance.

Financial Highlights – Q3 FY26 (YoY comparison)

Revenue from Operations stood at INR 313.80 crore , registering a robust 52.5% growth over INR 205.72 crore in Q3 FY25.

stood at , registering a robust over INR 205.72 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA increased to INR 79.70 crore , from 50.87 crore, up 56.7% YoY , reflecting improved operating leverage and a richer product mix.

increased to , from 50.87 crore, up , reflecting improved operating leverage and a richer product mix. Profit Before Tax (PBT) rose sharply by 85.3% YoY to INR 68.03 crore .

rose sharply by to . Profit After Tax (PAT) nearly doubled to INR 48.14 crore , a 92.2% YoY increase .

nearly doubled to , a . Net Profit Margin grew from 12.18 % to 15.3% , a 26% rise .

12.18 % to , a . Earnings Per Share (EPS) climbed to INR 4.89, up 83.8% YoY. On a sequential basis, Q3 FY26 revenue grew 34.9% over Q2 FY26, while PAT increased 80.9%, underlining sustained momentum across operations.

Distillery segment remained the key growth driver, contributing INR 284.97 crore, accounting for 91% of total revenue, with 54.9% YoY growth.

9M FY26 Performance

For the nine months ending FY26, the Company reported:

Revenue of INR 775.50 crore , up 26.2% YoY

, up PBT of INR 129.00 crore , up 43.6% YoY

, up PAT of INR 93.65 crore, up 45.7% YoY Piccadily’s performance reflects its successful transformation into a fully integrated, brand-led premium spirits player. Higher contribution from its premium portfolio continues to drive margin expansion, supported by strong consumer demand.

The company’s ongoing expansion plan—including capacity enhancement at its Indri facility, the greenfield facility at Mahasamund, Chhattisgarh and continued investments in barrels and maturation infrastructure—remains on track, positioning Piccadily for achieving its long-term goals.

Commenting on the results, Natwar Aggarwal, Chief Financial Officer, Piccadily Agro Industries Limited, said: “Our Q3 FY26 result shows the strength of our brand-led strategy and disciplined execution. With revenue growth of over 52% and PAT growth of more than 92% year-on-year, we are seeing the benefits of premiumization and scale in our distillery business. As new capacities come on stream and our aged inventory matures, we remain confident of delivering 3-4X growth over the next three to five years while building Indri into one of the world’s leading single malt whisky brands.”

Piccadily has established a domestic presence across 27 Indian states and is currently present in 29 international markets and 28 travel retail outlets, with Indri, Camikara and Cashmir – all in the super premium luxury categories gaining traction in many global geographies. To support this scale, the Company is expanding capacity, looking for new synergies along with strengthening its leadership and operating teams across key functions.

Stock Ticker:

BSE (PICCADIL | 530305 | INE546C01010)

https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/piccadily-agro-industries-ltd/piccadily-agro-inds/530305/

NSE Piccadily Agro Industries Limited (INE546C01010)

https://www.nseindia.com/get-quotes/equity?symbol=PICCADIL

About Piccadily Agro Industries Limited (PAIL)

Piccadily Agro Industries Limited (PAIL) is a publicly listed company operating in two strategic segments — Distillery and Sugar. The company’s manufacturing facility at Indri, Haryana and Chhattisgarh is equipped with advanced technology for producing Malt Spirit, ENA, Ethanol and White Crystal Sugar.

PAIL has established itself as a leading name in the premium spirits category with brands such as Indri Single Malt, Camikara Aged Rum, Cashmir Vodka and Whistler Whisky earning recognition in both domestic and international markets.

The company has successfully positioned itself as a leader in the Indian single malt whisky market by becoming the ‘fastest growing single malt whisky brand’ in 2024. It continues to focus on innovation, premiumization, and capacity expansion to sustain growth and deliver long-term value to its stakeholders.

