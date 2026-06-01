Damroo Raises Strategic Investment of INR 5 Crore from Hindustan Times to Scale Artist Growth Across India

Damroo, an artist-first music streaming, distribution and growth platform focused on independent and regional music, has raised a strategic investment of INR 5 Crore from Hindustan Times to strengthen its mission of empowering artists across India through distribution, audience growth, monetization and industry support.

The partnership aims to address some of the biggest challenges faced by independent artists today, including discoverability, audience reach, monetization and long-term career sustainability.

With this investment, Damroo plans to strengthen its technology infrastructure, scale artist network, enhance regional music discovery, expand its content catalogue, and create new monetization and fan engagement opportunities for creators nationwide. Hindustan Times will support Damroo through its media ecosystem and brand solutions, including Fever FM and its digital and entertainment platforms, helping independent artists reach wider audiences at scale.

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“India’s music landscape is evolving rapidly, with independent and regional artists shaping the next wave of cultural consumption. However, talent alone is often not enough without the right ecosystem to support growth and monetization. Damroo’s vision strongly resonates with us, and we are pleased to support a platform that is helping artists build sustainable careers while expanding access to quality music discovery for audiences.”, said Anirudh Singhal, Head of HT AdVentures

Damroo currently offers digital music distribution, publishing administration, YouTube growth management, marketing support, artist collaborations, A&R guidance, royalty collection support and financial assistance for content production. The platform also helps artists become members of publishing societies such as IPRS, enabling them to access long-term publishing royalties and sustainable revenue opportunities.

“India is witnessing an incredible rise in independent and regional music talent, but many artists still struggle with visibility, monetization, and long-term career support,” said Ram Mishra, Founder of Damroo.

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“With this partnership with Hindustan Times, we are building a technology-driven ecosystem that will help artists access audience reach, industry infrastructure, and growth opportunities at scale. Our vision is to ensure that talented artists across India can pursue music fearlessly and build meaningful livelihoods through their art,” Ram Mishra added.

Ram Mishra is a member of the advisory committee of IPRS and brings over two decades of experience working with leading music labels and artist ecosystems in India.

About Damroo

Backed by internationally acclaimed poet, celebrated orator, and public intellectual Dr. Kumar Vishwas,Damroo is an artist-first music streaming, distribution, and growth platform focused on empowering independent and regional artists across India through distribution, publishing support, marketing, audience growth, royalty support, and monetization solutions designed to help artists build sustainable music careers.

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NOTE: No VCCircle Journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

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