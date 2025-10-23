Uniphore raises $260 mn from NVIDIA, AMD, others in flat round

Umesh Sachdev, CEO and co-founder, Uniphore

Conversational automation platform Uniphore has raised $260 million (around Rs 2,285 crore) in Series F funding that values it at the same level as the previous round three-and-a-half years ago.

The new round was led by a mix of tech giants and institutional investors. These include NVIDIA, AMD, Snowflake, and Databricks, along with BNF Capital and Prosperity7 Ventures, Uniphore said in a statement.

The new round values Uniphore at $2.5 billion, the company said. This is the same valuation it reached during its $400-million Series E round led by NEA in February 2022.

NEA, March Capital, and National Grid Partners increased their commitments in the Series F round, citing Uniphore’s steady growth and progress in building an enterprise-grade AI and data platform.

The company plans to use the fresh funds to expand its business AI cloud platform and strengthen its partner ecosystem.

“This round brings together both financial and strategic investors who are shaping the future of enterprise AI,” said Umesh Sachdev, co-founder and CEO of Uniphore. “The combination of capital and alignment with key technology players gives us the edge to accelerate development and expand globally.”

Industry analysts see the deal as a signal of growing interest in infrastructure that connects data, models, and AI agents across large organisations. “This investment shows how enterprise AI is maturing toward more secure and connected ecosystems,” said Gerry Murray, research director at IDC.

Founded in 2008, Uniphore develops AI tools that help large businesses automate customer and internal workflows. Its business AI cloud enables enterprises to use their existing data and infrastructure while maintaining compliance and security standards. The company says over 2,000 businesses globally use its products. Some of its notable clients include KPMG, The Washington Post, Dell, Priceline, and Skechers.

Uniphore, based out of Palo Alto, California and the southern Indian city of Chennai, has made several acquisitions in the recent past to expand its capabilities in AI automation and data integration. These include ActionIQ, Infoworks, Orby AI, and Autonom8.

It is also backed by investors like Sorenson Capital Partners, Serena Capital, Sanabil Investments, Cisco Investments, March Capital Partners, Chiratae Ventures, Iron Pillar Fund, and Sistema Capital.

