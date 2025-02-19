Uber adopts smaller rivals' model for India autorickshaw rides
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Uber adopts smaller rivals' model for India autorickshaw rides

Uber adopts smaller rivals' model for India autorickshaw rides

By Reuters

  • 19 Feb 2025
Uber adopts smaller rivals' model for India autorickshaw rides
Credit: Reuters

Ride-hailing platform Uber has moved to a zero-commission model for its autorickshaw drivers in India and will instead charge them a subscription fee, mirroring a strategy followed by local rivals as competition intensifies.

Uber said it will now only connect users with nearby drivers and will suggest a fare but the final amount would be decided by the driver and the rider, the company said in a blog post.

A company spokesperson said the company made the shift as it did not want "to be at a competitive disadvantage".

Advertisement

News publication Inc42 was the first to report the development earlier on Tuesday.

High commissions charged by ride-hailing applications Ola Consumer and Uber have been a pain point for their network of drivers, with many holding protests in recent years.

Uber's move also follows newer but smaller rivals Rapido and Namma Yatri, who do not charge their three-wheeler rickshaw drivers any commission and instead take a daily or weekly subscription fee.

Advertisement

It also comes as ride-hailing platforms seek clarity on tax liabilities, following an authority's move that a model like Namma Yatri would not be required to pay taxes as it connected drivers with users, multiple local media publications reported last year.

A web of varying regulations across Indian states, particularly on fares, has also been a pain point for Uber.

Advertisement
UberOla ConsumerRapido

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

India's space regulator launches $58 mn fund to boost startups

TMT

India's space regulator launches $58 mn fund to boost startups

Peak XV, Elevation-backed Atlys flies into UK with Artionis acquisition

TMT

Peak XV, Elevation-backed Atlys flies into UK with Artionis acquisition

Probus, Healthfab, Agrilectric bag early-stage cheques

TMT

Probus, Healthfab, Agrilectric bag early-stage cheques

Premium
How was Affirma-backed Prime Focus' step-down unit valued after buying GenAI firm?

TMT

How was Affirma-backed Prime Focus' step-down unit valued after buying GenAI firm?

Carlyle-backed Hexaware gains on stock market debut

TMT

Carlyle-backed Hexaware gains on stock market debut

Spyne, Singulr AI, The Energy Company, three others get early-stage funding

TMT

Spyne, Singulr AI, The Energy Company, three others get early-stage funding

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW