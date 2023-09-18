Two Orios managing partners quit to start new venture

Rajeev Suri and Anup Jain

Early-stage venture capital firm Orios Venture Partners’ managing partners Anup Jain and Rajeev Suri on Monday said they have resigned from the company to start a new venture of their own.

However, the details are yet to be disclosed.

Both Jain and Suri took to social networking platform LinkedIn to announce their exits from the Mumbai-based VC firm.

“I move on to do something new and exciting soon. I believe India's golden years have begun and, the recently concluded #G20 Summit has inspired me immensely of the true potential we have as a country and our place in the world,” said Jain.

Jain joined Orios Venture Partners in 2017 as a venture partner and was promoted to the role of managing partner in 2018. He oversaw Orios’ investments in 12 companies, including Beato, BatterySmart, Karbon Card, Werize, and Nxtwave.

Prior joining Orios, he was an angel investor and operated Redback Advisory Services to mentor and accelerate early-stage to mid-size startups. Previously, he has also worked with brands like P&G, Whirlpool, Indya.com, Yum Restaurants International and Bata. He holds an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi and is an engineering graduate from Delhi College of Engineering.

On the other hand, Suri had led investments, fundraising, and investor relations at Orios, which he joined in January 2019. Previously, he has worked in leadership or senior roles at Viu, Reliance Jio, CCD-led Liqwid Krystal, and Infosys, among others.

With these two high-profile exits, Orios, which has backed companies like edtech platform Vedantu, agritech startup Country Delight, online travel aggregator ixigo, and medicine delivery startup Pharmeasy, among others, is now left with a single managing partner Rehan Yar Khan.

Khan continues to head fund investments along with a nine-member team, including venture partner Sukhmani Bedi. On the other hand, Orios chief finance officer Gaurav Bindal will continue to head the fund’s operations.

