Two generative AI firms, two others secure early-stage funding

Ganesh Gopalan and Ananth Nagaraj, co-founders, Gnani.ai

Generative AI companies Gnani.ai and Vitra.ai, wedding services startup Meragi, and ElectricPe, secured early-stage funds, the companies announced on Tuesday.

Gnani.ai, a voice-first generative AI company, secured Rs 30 crore (about $4 million) from Info Edge Ventures in a Series A round on Tuesday. Samsung Ventures is also an investor in the company.

The capital raised from this funding round will be used for sales growth and business expansion across geographies.

Gnani provides a no-code, voice-first platform with multiple product capabilities such as omnichannel conversational automation, agent assist, voice biometrics, and omnichannel analytics.

The IIFL Fintech Fund, which is backed by the financial services conglomerate IIFL Group, made its first investment in a generative AI startup, Vitra.ai, on Tuesday. The fund acquired a 10% stake for an undisclosed amount.

Vitra.ai that specializes in advanced language translation solutions powered by Generative AI. The company has a patented technology model that aids in language translation and delivery.

This investment will aid the company in further developing its Generative AI technology.

Meragi, a wedding services startup, has raised $9.1 million in its Series A funding round led by Accel, with participation from existing investors Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India & SEA), Venture Highway and angel investor Anupam Mittal.

The capital infusion will help Meragi to expand into additional cities, launch partner venues and experience centers. This follows the startup’s previous funding fundraise of $4.4 million in 2023.

Meragi operates in key Indian markets including Bangalore, Hyderabad, and NCR, and offers destination weddings in Goa and Jaipur.

ElectricPe bagged $3 million in pre-Series A round led by Green Frontier Capital. The round saw participation from existing investors such as Blume Ventures, Micelio Fund, and NB Ventures. The company said that it will use the fresh infusion to increase its footprints.

ElectricPe’s full-stack super app allows users to identify, access and pay for EV charging points regardless of their charging type. In addition to the app, ElectricPe’s multi brand stores present prospective buyers with a wide range of E-2 wheelers to choose from while also offering users EV financing, servicing and subscription plans.

