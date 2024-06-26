Two Brothers Organic Farms, two others raise early-stage funding

Sameer Shisodia, CEO, Rainmatter Foundation

Agriculture startup Two Brothers Organic Farms, deeptech startup Morphing Machines and social networking platform O hi secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Wednesday.

Two Brothers Organic Farms has raised around $7 million (Rs 58.25 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Zerodha’s Rainmatter Foundation. Rainmatter invested Rs 50 crore in the startup. The round also saw participation from Raju Chekuri, the founder of NetEnrich as well as the startup’s consumers and active supporters.

This funding infusion will help the company improve its business operation and grow its market presence in India and the US, it said.

Founded by Satyajit Hange and Ajinkya Hange, Two Brothers Organic Farms is a farmer-first regenerative organic farm and a consumer brand.

The startup had in 2023 raised Rs 14.5 crore in a pre-series A funding round from Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and cricketer Virender Sehwag.

This substantial funding will allow us to cater to our consumers in India and help us assist Indian farmers in embracing organic farming practices, the founders said.

Morphing Machines has raised $2.76 million in a seed funding round led by deeptech-focused venture capital firm Speciale Invest.

The round also saw participation from other investors including IvyCap Ventures, Golden Sparrow, Navam Capital, CIIE Initiatives and DeVC.

It also raised venture debt from Force Ventures.

The funding will be deployed towards product development, expansion of its engineering team and supporting go-to-market initiatives.

Founded in 2006 by SK Nandy, Ranjani Narayan and Deepak Shapeti, Morphing Machines is a fabless semiconductor startup. The company was incubated at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and is developing Redefinetm, which is a many-core processor Soft IP.

The startup was earlier backed by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology under the Design Linked Incentive Scheme and Chips2Startup program.

Currently, Morphing Machines has a team of over 20 members and is expanding to over 40 members to support design, verification, emulation, and tape-out processes.

O hi has secured $1 million (Rs 8.3 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Jito Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF). The names of the other participating investors were not disclosed.

With the new funding, the startup aims to further develop its artificial intelligence (AI) technology as well as expand its presence across geographies, specifically, it targets to expand in the UK.

Founded in 2021 by Adeeti Singh and Rupal Sharma, O hi is a social networking platform that is making digital chatrooms at third spaces like cafes, airport lounges, and hotels.

The platform, which was in a beta phase for over 24 months, claims to now have a user base of over 800,000.

