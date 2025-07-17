TVS Capital, Ranjan Pai-backed Finnable looks to bring new investor on board

Premium Amit Arora, co-founder, Finnable Credit

Non-banking financial company Finnable Credit, which raised equity earlier this year, is gearing up for another fundraising round, two people familiar with the matter told VCCircle. The Bengaluru-based company, which is backed by Ranjan Pai’s MEMG Family Office and TVS Capital, is looking to onboard a new investor, the people said, ......