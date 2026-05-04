Tsavorite, CHOSEN, HealthFab, MHYTH raise early-stage funding

CHOSEN founder Renita Rajan

AI computing solutions provider Tsavorite, skincare brand CHOSEN, menstrual hygiene company HealthFab, and luxury innerwear brand MHYTH have secured funding in various early-stage rounds, the companies said Monday.

Tsavorite has raised $5 million (Rs 46.65 crore) from Hyderabad-based venture capital firm Pavestone to support product development and other initiatives.

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“The depth of the founding team, the strength of the underlying technology, and early validation from strategic customers with $100 million (in) pre-orders and ecosystem partners position the company well for long-term value creation,” said Sridhar Rampalli, managing partner, Pavestone.

Tsavorite was founded by Shalesh Thusoo in 2023 and operates in Milpitas, California and Bengaluru. It offers computing solutions using what it calls its "Omni Processing Unit (OPU)", which unifies CPU, GPU, memory, and connectivity into a single device. The OPU can be configured for markets and applications with different power, performance, and scaling requirements.

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Skincare brand CHOSEN has raised $5 million in a Series A round led by Fireside Ventures, with participation from L’Oréal’s corporate venture capital fund BOLD and Alkemi Growth Capital.

The round also saw participation from angel investor CaratLane co-founder Avnish Anand, along with dermatologists such as Chandan Asokan, KC Nischal, Punit Saraogi, Nishita Ranka and Mikki Singh.

The startup said it will use the funding to strengthen its R&D capabilities, expand its product pipeline, scale its Centre of Excellence, and invest in talent across functions.

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Founded in 2020 by cosmetic dermatologist Renita Rajan, CHOSEN offers skincare products focussed on pigmentation, skin texture, contour, and hair ageing. Its portfolio spans topical formulations and nutraceuticals, following a clinic-to-consumer model.

HealthFab has secured Rs 20 crore in a Series A round from Atomic Capital to expand its menstrual care product portfolio, scale distribution, including quick commerce, and increase manufacturing capacity.

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The startup is expanding beyond direct-to-consumer (D2C) into general trade and quick commerce channels to broaden its reach to new consumer segments, including first-time switchers and urban consumers seeking on-demand access to period wellness products.

Over the next 12 months, HealthFab plans to triple its revenue, deepen customer retention through digital engagement, and establish itself as a "complete period wellness ecosystem."

Founded in 2019 by Kiriti Acharjee, Sourav Chakrabarty, and Satyajit Chakraborty, HealthFab provides health and hygiene solutions for women, offering products such as GoPadFree leak-proof reusable cotton period underwear.

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MHYTH, a luxury innerwear, clothing and lifestyle brand, raised Rs 5 crore in a pre-seed round backed by a Mumbai-based single-family office, led by businessman Mohammed Asief Khan.

The round follows an earlier angel raise in December 2024, which saw participation from Mumbai-based asset management firm Nine Rivers Capital.

Founded by Mitali Rai and Vivek Mittal, MHYTH began operations in early 2025 across Bengaluru and New Delhi. The company operates on an automation-led, asset-light model. MHYTH is building a one-stop premium innerwear and lifestyle brand which encompasses designer lingerie, shapewear, nightwear, resort wear, loungewear, dresses, and everyday essentials.

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