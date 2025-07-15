Trupeer, TheWeddingCompany, Dial4242, Aquila Clouds, CosMoss snag funding

Trupeer founders Pritish Gupta (left) and Shivali Goyal

Artificial intelligence-based video creation platform Trupeer, wedding planner startup TheWeddingCompany, ambulance services provider Dial4242, cloud management startup Aquila Clouds, and wellness brand CosMoss have secured funding in separate early-stage rounds, the companies said on Tuesday.

Trupeer has raised $3 million (Rs 25.8 crore) in seed funding round led by RTP Global, with participation from Salesforce Ventures for its AI-based video platform built for software and business workflows.

Advertisement

The startup, founded by Shivali Goyal and Pritish Gupta, says its AI engine can produce professional videos in seconds with a single raw screen recording, complete with AI voiceovers, avatars, highlights, and the ability to translate video instantly into 50-plus languages.

The company plans to expand beyond screen recordings, building new ways to generate video from documents, personalize content at scale, and integrate natively with the tools where teams already work, from CRMs to learning platforms.

TheWeddingCompany

Advertisement

TheWeddingCompany.com, a full-stack wedding planning and fulfillment platform, has raised $1 million (Rs 8.6 crore) in a pre-seed funding led by LVX (formerly LetsVenture) and Tremis Capital.

The round saw participation from angel investors including Wakefit co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Delhivery COO Ajith Pai, and Dropbox co-founder Arash Ferdowsi.

The startup said the funds will be used to expand operations into new cities, invest in product and technology, and build a strong vendor partner network to standardize wedding service delivery at scale.

Advertisement

Founded in 2023, The Wedding Company is building a tech-enabled wedding planning platform to streamline wedding services from venues and photography to decor, catering, and logistics.

Dial4242

Ambulance service platform Dial4242 has raised Rs 9 crore in a pre-Series A funding round led by IAN Group, with participation from BioAngels, IIM Bangalore’s incubator NS Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL), and some angel investors.

Advertisement

The startup said the funds will be used to strengthen its ambulance availability across India and reduce the turnaround time to under eight minutes. It will also invest in technology upgrades, marketing, expansion of medical centres, and leadership hires.

Founded in 2016 by Jeetendra Lalwani, Nilesh Mahambre and Atin Verma, Dial4242 operates an on-demand ambulance network, spanning more than 850 cities. The platform provides real-time ambulance tracking, automated dispatch, and a 24x7 call centre for emergency response time and accessibility.

Aquila Clouds

Advertisement

Cloud management platform Aquila Clouds has secured an undisclosed amount of funding from Finvolve to strengthen its product and engineering infrastructure and scale business and marketing activities.

The startup said it will deploy the funds to accelerate its growth across key fronts such as global sales operations and scale its customer success function, while also strengthening its product and engineering teams.

Founded in 2020, Aquila Clouds operates an AI enabled platform that provides real-time observability, chargeback, budget control (anomaly detection) and AI/ML driven optimization using agentic AI workflows.

CosMoss

Wellness brand CosMoss said it has raised seed funding from The Moms Co founder Malika Sadani and Tetr College of Business founder Pratham Mittal, banking on the growing Indian wellness market.

CosMoss said it will use the capital to accelerate retail expansion across direct-to-consumer channels, quick commerce platforms, and premium offline retail in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, build brand awareness around sea moss-based supplements, and launch new product formats tailored for Indian consumers.

The startup added that over the next 6 to 12 months, it is targeting double-digit month-on-month growth, with a focus on setting up in-house production and building local sourcing partnerships.

Founded by Tetr College of Business students from Greece, Palestine, Serbia, Romania and India, CosMoss makes vegan gummies using sea moss.

Share article on Leave Your Comments