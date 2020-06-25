Trilegal co-founder Akshay Jaitly to retire from partnership

Akshay Jaitly, the co-founder of the financial services-focused law firm Trilegal, is set to retire from his partnership position, according to reports.

Jaitly, who set up the firm in 2000 along with Anand Prasad, Karan Singh, Rahul Matthan and Sridhar Gorthi, will move to Paris along with his family, Bar and Bench reported.

However, Jaitly will continue with the firm as a consultant, it added.

“I could not be leaving the firm in better shape than it is at the moment and will look forward to seeing it grow to new heights. I have a variety of plans for the future and also will remain associated with Trilegal in a new capacity while in Europe,” Jaitly said, per the report.

VCCircle has reached out to Trilegal for details on the development and will update this report accordingly.

An alumnus of St. Stephen’s College, Columbia University and Oxford, Jaitly began his career with The Energy and Resources Institute, according to his LinkedIn page. Before setting up Trilegal, he worked as an associate with the London-headquartered multinational law firm Ashurst.

Currently, the management committee of the firm is headed by Gorthi and Nishant Parikh.

Trilegal’s practice areas include energy and infrastructure, private equity and venture capital, asset management and funds, employment, disputes, competition law and restructuring, among others, according to its website.

Some of the recent transactions that it has advised on include the Series B funding round in Leap India Food and Logistics Pvt. Ltd, the acquisition of Indian cloud communications firm ACL Mobile by Sweden’s Sinch AB, and a fundraising exercise in intra-city logistics company Blowhorn.