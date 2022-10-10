TravelTriangle founder to lead Brightchamps' US business

Sankalp Agarwal, head-US division, Brightchamps

Global live-learning platform Brightchamps has appointed former chief executive of curated travel platform TravelTriangle, Sankalp Agarwal as the head of its US division.

Agarwal, who co-founded TravelTriangle in 2011, will lead the Goa-headquartered edtech’s North America business, the company said in a statement.

Brightchamps is aiming to grow its market share in the region.

In his 15-year experience, Agarwal has worked as a software developer at Adobe and a Patent Analyst at In Focus Technologies. He co-founded and led Gurugram-based TravelTriangle for over 10 years until July 2022.

Founded in 2020 by serial entrepreneur Ravi Bhushan, Brightchamps was last valued at nearly $650 million, after it raised a funding round of $63 million led by Premji Invest.

It is also backed by US-based GSV Ventures, Singapore-based Beenext and Binny Bansal-backed, 021 Capital.

The company offers new-age online courses like programming, artificial intelligence, design thinking and financial literacy in over 30 countries including the US, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Nigeria, among others.

“Having established and strengthened our foothold in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, we’re now looking to make our mark in North America,” said Bhushan, founder and chief executive officer of Brightchamps.

“I’m confident that Sankalp, with his previous experience and passion for disruption using technology, is the perfect choice to lead the way on the North American front. I am certain that he will help us further in adopting the latest global best practices and advancements in the industry,” he added.

The appointment comes on the heels of Brightchamps acquisition of Singapore-based live-learning platform Schola. VCCircle reported in August Brightchamps had bought Schola in its first overseas acquisition for $15 million in a cash-and-stock deal.

In June, the edtech startup previously announced a $100mn investment war-chest for mergers and acquisitions.

Prior to that, Brightchamps acquired Education10x, a financial literacy education platform for children, in a cash and stock deal in February.

“The US is already witnessing growing demand for online courses as an add-on to classroom teaching due to the use of newer and immersive technologies. Success in this crucial market hinges on creating a superior product, since parents in the US already understand the importance of learning beyond academics,” said Agarwal.

