Travel Food Services opens lower on debut, valued at $1.67 bn
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Travel Food Services opens lower on debut, valued at $1.67 bn

Travel Food Services opens lower on debut, valued at $1.67 bn

By Reuters

  • 14 Jul 2025
Travel Food Services opens lower on debut, valued at $1.67 bn
Credit: VCCircle

Shares of airport restaurant and lounge operator Travel Food Services fell in their trading debut on Monday, securing a valuation of $1.67 billion, as uncertainties over trade negotiations with the US weighed on sentiment. 

The shares were trading 1% lower as of 10:23 AM.    

They opened at Rs 1,125 on the National Stock Exchange, compared with offer price of Rs 1,100.

Advertisement

Travel Food Services, a joint venture between UK-based SSP Group, and India's K Hospitality Corp, runs restaurants such as Jamie Oliver's Pizzeria, Krispy Kreme and KFC at 18 airports across India, Malaysia and Hong Kong, as well as 37 lounges.

Analysts say IPO demand is influenced by overall market sentiment. 

Equity benchmarks, Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex eased on the day, as investors were on the edge due to uncertainty over a trade deal with the U.S. with disagreements over duties for auto components, steel and farm goods. 

Advertisement

The Travel Food Services IPO was an offer for sale, with its largest shareholder, the Kapur Family Trust, offloading a stake worth Rs 20 billion, or 13.81%, at the top end of the price band.

Travel Food ServicesIPOTradeNSESSP GroupK Hospitality CorpJamie Oliver's PizzeriaKrispy KremeKFCNifty 50BSE Sensex

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Ola Electric reports narrower sequential quarterly loss

TMT

Ola Electric reports narrower sequential quarterly loss

Smartworks Coworking Spaces' IPO fully subscribed on second day

TMT

Smartworks Coworking Spaces' IPO fully subscribed on second day

Clean Fanatics, Uravu Labs raise early-stage funding

TMT

Clean Fanatics, Uravu Labs raise early-stage funding

Peak XV-backed Singapore startup Airalo enters unicorn club with CVC-led round

TMT

Peak XV-backed Singapore startup Airalo enters unicorn club with CVC-led round

ICICI Venture invests $12 mn in Arteria Technologies via maiden VC fund

TMT

ICICI Venture invests $12 mn in Arteria Technologies via maiden VC fund

Belong, Chai Bisket, Green Aero, LdotR get early-stage funding

TMT

Belong, Chai Bisket, Green Aero, LdotR get early-stage funding

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW