TPG logs a loss after scoring big exits in India this year

Premium A screen announces the listing of TPG at the Nasdaq Market site in Times Square, New York City, Jan. 13, 2022. | Credit: Reuters

Private equity group TPG, which has had a hectic 2023 in India having struck over half a dozen investments across its platforms and an equally frenetic exit activity, has struck what is its fourth full sign-off from its local portfolio, albeit with a loss. The PE firm has sold its entire ......