Marubeni adds AIF strategy in India playbook, to focus on southern cities from prop book

Premium
Japanese conglomerate Marubeni Corporation, which has so far invested from its balance sheet in the country, has added an alternative investment fund (AIF) in its India investment strategy, people aware of the development told VCCircle. The Japanese company has collaborated with Mumbai-based asset management firm Mt. K Kapital as co-general partner ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.