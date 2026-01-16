Oman sovereign fund's JV with Dubai's SEE Holdings set to get international backer
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Oman sovereign fund's JV with Dubai's SEE Holdings set to get international backer

Oman sovereign fund's JV with Dubai's SEE Holdings set to get international backer

By Malvika Maloo

  • 16 Jan 2026
Premium
Oman sovereign fund's JV with Dubai's SEE Holdings set to get international backer
Oman Investment Authority's office

Sustainable Development & Investment Company (SDIC), an Oman-based real-estate venture focused on sustainable, environmentally responsible urban and real-estate development, is set to receive financing from a major global development financial institution (DFI).  SDIC was set up as a joint venture between Oman Investment Authority-backed The Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group) ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

India's clean energy industry opposes revocation of grid connectivity over delays

Infrastructure

India's clean energy industry opposes revocation of grid connectivity over delays

Premium
Blackstone-backed Nexus Select Trust looks to raise $250 mn from overseas investor

Infrastructure

Blackstone-backed Nexus Select Trust looks to raise $250 mn from overseas investor

Premium
EQT may rebrand Zelestra's India arm, beefs up top deck

Infrastructure

EQT may rebrand Zelestra's India arm, beefs up top deck

Pro
Actis set to acquire South India road asset

Infrastructure

Actis set to acquire South India road asset

Premium
Marubeni invests in Blackstone-backed developer's Pune housing project

Infrastructure

Marubeni invests in Blackstone-backed developer's Pune housing project

ASK Property Fund invests $38 mn in Mantra Group's housing projects

Infrastructure

ASK Property Fund invests $38 mn in Mantra Group's housing projects

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW