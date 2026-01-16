Oman sovereign fund's JV with Dubai's SEE Holdings set to get international backer

Oman Investment Authority's office

Sustainable Development & Investment Company (SDIC), an Oman-based real-estate venture focused on sustainable, environmentally responsible urban and real-estate development, is set to receive financing from a major global development financial institution (DFI). SDIC was set up as a joint venture between Oman Investment Authority-backed The Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group) ......