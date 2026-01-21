IFC-backed EV fleet operator Transvolt gets another offshore investor on cap table

Premium
International Finance Corporation (IFC)-backed electric mobility firm Transvolt Mobility Pvt. Ltd, which operates electric buses for public transport and corporate houses and small commercial vehicles for last-mile connectivity, has roped in another offshored investor. The Mumbai-based company, which raised $20 million (approximately Rs 172 crore then) from IFC in April last ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.