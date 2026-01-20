Cube Highways moves closer to acquiring four road assets
By Aman Malik

  • 20 Jan 2026
Premium
I Squared Capital-backed Indian roads platform Cube Highways and Infrastructure Pte Ltd, which manages India’s largest portfolio of tolled roads, is set to acquire at least four road projects from an Ahmedabad-based infrastructure developer, VCCircle has gathered.  Cube Highways, whose infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) acquired two road assets from Athaang Infrastructure ......

