Tiger Global-backed Jupiter snags $12 mn

Amica Financial Technologies Pvt Ltd, which runs neobanking startup Jupiter, on Thursday said it has secured Rs 100 crore (around $12.5 million) as part of its venture debt funding round from Alteria Capital.

The company plans to use the fresh funds to further build and enhance its lending product verticals.

Jupiter was founded by Jitendra Gupta in 2019. It was Gupta’s second venture who had earlier co-founded, and eventually sold payments platform Citrus Pay to PayU for $130 million in 2016, which, the company claims was the largest fintech acquisition in India at that time.

He was then the managing director at PayU India and launched buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) in the country through PayU’s application LazyPay.

Jupiter claims to cater to India's fast growing salaried millennial population.

In 2021, Jupiter had raised $86 million as a part of its Series C funding round co-led by Tiger Global Management, Sequoia Capital India at a valuation of $711 million. The round also saw participation from US-based venture fund QED Investors along with existing investor Matrix Partners India.

“This partnership with Alteria will act as a catalyst to our efforts of building an all-inclusive and innovative platform,” said Gupta.

“Jupiter is a strong brand in the personal finance app space for Indian consumers. Providing agile credit products is going to be an important differentiator and Jupiter is well placed to target this opportunity,” said Vinod Murali, managing partner and co-founder, Alteria Capital.

Last October, VCCircle had reported that the venture debt fund has marked the first close of its third fund at Rs 1,000 crore.

