Tiger Global-backed Infra.Market poised for $2-bn annual revenue ahead of IPO

Premium
Building materials platform Infra.Market is on course to record over $2 billion in revenue for the financial year ending March 2025 even as it prepares to float an initial public offering, VCCircle has gathered. Mumbai-based Hella Infra Market Ltd, which operates the platform that offers in-house and third-party products ranging from ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.