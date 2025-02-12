The Transition from Radio to Podcast Ft. Ramesh Menon on Brand Ki Baat by NewsReach

Radio has always been more than just a medium for music and news—it has been a powerful force in shaping conversations, culture, and communities. While traditional radio once dominated the airwaves, the rise of digital platforms has transformed the way people engage with audio content. The shift from static-filled transmissions to on-demand streaming has redefined the listening experience, making it more personal and interactive than ever before. Today, while radio still holds its space, the audio landscape has expanded to include podcasts, offering niche, long-form, and deeply engaging content tailored to individual preferences. From daily news briefings to industry deep dives and storytelling series, podcasts have taken the essence of radio—informing, entertaining, and connecting people—and evolved it into a format that fits the modern listener’s lifestyle. The focus is no longer just on broadcasting; it’s on building communities, fostering dialogue, and delivering content that resonates on a more intimate level.

Welcome to Crafting Bharat: Brand Ki Baat, an industry-first podcast that takes you behind the curtain to meet the change makers shaping brands and industries alike. In this engaging episode, host Shubhreet Kaur, VP – Integration at Adfactors PR, sits down with Ramesh Menon, the stalwart behind Fever FM’s incredible transformation, for an insightful conversation.

Edited Excerpts:

How has your journey evolved across different industries, and what stands out as the key learning?

Ramesh Menon: My journey has been an exciting one, spanning 15 years in FMCG, 10 years in retail, 6 years in telecom, and now 5 years in media. Across these industries, one thing has remained constant—my focus on people and understanding products through human interactions.

“To me, it’s more about the people, the consumer, and the interactions—not the business itself". That’s always been my secret formula. For instance, when I started in the radio, I didn’t know much about it. I hardly even listened to it! But I adapted quickly, and that’s the key— “You need to be agile enough to learn things faster; then the ‘aha moments will come naturally.”

What is your approach to fostering diversity and cultural synergy in the workplace?

Ramesh Menon: I believe the first step is not to recognize differences at all. Whether it’s gender, age, or regional backgrounds, I don’t let those distinctions affect how I interact with people.” People are people. As long as they can deliver and stay agile in a fast-changing environment, they’re valuable.” I’ve never thought about discriminating, and I think that mindset makes it easier to create an inclusive culture. If you focus on the work and the potential of individuals rather than their identities, the synergy happens naturally.

How has podcasting and audio content evolved over the years, and where do you see it heading?

Ramesh Menon: Podcasting and audio content have come a long way. “Content is permanent; mediums will change, platforms will change, but people want good content." While short-form content is dominating right now, I see a shift back toward long-form content. “People are craving depth, education, and meaningful engagement.” At the same time, podcasting has evolved from being purely audio to incorporating video, and who knows what the next step will be? It’s all about staying relevant and agile as a creator.

What legacy do you hope to leave behind in branding and communication?

Ramesh Menon: I hope my legacy is about agility and self-improvement. I want people to remember that being adaptable and constantly upgrading themselves is the way to survive and thrive in this industry. “Your personal brand is just as important as the brands you work for. Never undersell yourself—always strive to be the best version of yourself, just like you’d upgrade a product to version 2.0.”

Do you think short-form content will dominate in the future?

Ramesh Menon: Short-form content is already dominating, but I think there’s room for both short-form and long-form to coexist. “Our lives will separate what we want to do seriously versus lightly. There’s a time for short-form content and a time for binge-worthy long-form content.” It’s all about balance and creating content that resonates with the audience’s needs at that moment.

What’s one challenge that kept you awake at night?

Ramesh Menon: Actually, I get a good night’s sleep! “By 9:30 or 10:00, I’m in bed. Touch wood; nothing keeps me awake at night.” Although a huge concert coming up might leave me a bit on edge—but not enough to lose sleep over it!

If you've ever been curious about how radio and audio storytelling have transformed over the years, this conversation has been your all-access pass. From the evolution of traditional broadcasts to the rise of podcasts and personalized content, we’ve explored how sound continues to shape our world in new and exciting ways. The journey of radio isn’t just about technology—it’s about people, creativity, and the stories that bring us together. Stay tuned, keep listening, and catch more unfiltered insights in our next episode!

