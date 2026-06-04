Open a digital savings account & earn high interest rates up to 6.50%

A digital savings account is a fully functional bank account that can be operated digitally, from anywhere in the world. It gives you access to all traditional banking facilities and some technologically advanced features, making your banking experience smooth, hassle-free, and most importantly, secure. This modern banking service eliminates the need for paperwork and physical branch visits while giving you access to a high-interest savings account online with interest rates up to 6.50% per annum.

Leading private banks’ digital savings accounts offer all features of conventional savings accounts, including deposits, withdrawals, fund transfers, bill payments, investment options, and debit card facilities, while adding digital-first benefits such as instant account opening, paperless KYC, real-time transaction monitoring, and 24/7 accessibility from any location.



High-interest savings account rates

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Interest rates are among the most crucial reasons to open a high-interest savings account. Some banks offer interest rates up to 6.50% per annum on digital savings account balances, calculated daily and credited monthly.

Interest is calculated using progressive slabs, where each portion of your balance earns a different rate, with higher balances earning higher rates. With monthly credits, interest is added sooner and compounds faster, giving slightly higher returns than quarterly credits, even at the same annual rate.



Opening your digital savings account online

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The digital savings account opening process is simple: 5 steps. They are:

Step 1: Visit the website or app and click “Open Account Now.”

Visit the website or app and click “Open Account Now.” Step 2: Enter your mobile and email for OTP verification.

Enter your mobile and email for OTP verification. Step 3: Fill out the form with your personal details, select your account variant and upload your PAN and Aadhaar details.

Fill out the form with your personal details, select your account variant and upload your PAN and Aadhaar details. Step 4: Upload documents and complete video KYC.

Upload documents and complete video KYC. Step 5: Account gets activated; fund it via transfer or cheque to start using it.

The entire process is completed without visiting a branch, without paperwork, and without time constraints.

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Digital banking features that come with the savings account

A high-interest savings account opened digitally can be accessed through various platforms, such as:

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Mobile banking application: Mobile app offers fund transfers, bill payments, investment in mutual funds and fixed deposits, expense tracking, reward monitoring and multi-bank account aggregation through the 'Connect All Banks' feature.

Mobile app offers fund transfers, bill payments, investment in mutual funds and fixed deposits, expense tracking, reward monitoring and multi-bank account aggregation through the feature. Internet banking portal: Access your account through any web browser for larger transactions, detailed statement downloads and comprehensive account management.

Access your account through any web browser for larger transactions, detailed statement downloads and comprehensive account management. WhatsApp banking: Send messages to designated WhatsApp numbers for quick balance checks, transaction updates, and service requests.

Send messages to designated WhatsApp numbers for quick balance checks, transaction updates, and service requests. Virtual debit card: Receive a virtual debit card immediately upon account opening for online transactions while the physical card is being dispatched.

Affordable banking services

Most modern banks' digital savings accounts include access to all common banking services. NEFT, RTGS, IMPS transfers, cheque book issuance, demand draft issuance, and account statements are provided along with ATM access at any bank across India.

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Debit card benefits with the digital savings account

Typically, banks may offer two types of debit cards or a virtual debit card.

1. VISA Classic (₹10,000 AMB): Includes ₹5 lakh personal accident insurance, ₹30 lakh air accident insurance, ₹4 lakh lost card liability protection, ATM access, and a daily purchase limit of ₹40,000.

2. World Debit MasterCard (₹25,000 AMB): Includes ₹35 lakh personal accident insurance, ₹1 crore air accident insurance, complimentary domestic airport lounge access once per quarter, daily purchase limit of ₹6 lakh, and ATM withdrawal limit of ₹2 lakh.

Security features you get with a digital savings account

Digital savings account platforms employ multi-layered security, including two-factor authentication for all transactions, chip-and-PIN technology for debit cards, OTP verification, real-time SMS and email alerts for every transaction, and biometric authentication options on mobile applications.



Getting started

To open your digital savings account and access high-interest savings account rates up to 6.50% per annum, visit the bank's website or download their mobile application today. Complete the paperless onboarding process in minutes and begin your digital banking journey with one of the industry's most competitive interest rate structures.

NOTE: No VCCircle Journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

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