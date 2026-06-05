PropTech Platform Houssed.com Organizes Broker Meet to Unlock New Real Estate Opportunities in Kochi

Kochi, Kerala: Houssed.com, one of India’s rapidly growing proptech platforms, recently hosted an exclusive real estate networking and knowledge-sharing event in Kochi on 3rd June at Kochi Marriott Edappally, bringing together channel partners, real estate consultants, and industry professionals from key residential and commercial corridors across the city.



Stability, Lifestyle & Long-Term Investment

At the event, industry discussions revolved around a major shift visible in buyer behavior:

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“People are no longer buying in Kochi only for investment. They are buying for lifestyle stability, future connectivity, and long-term security.”

The discussions highlighted several trends currently influencing the market:

Rising demand for premium apartments in well-connected urban zones

Increased traction for villa communities in suburban areas

Strong NRI-driven buying activity across luxury and waterfront projects

Growing interest in projects near Metro and IT-linked corridors

Buyers prioritising developer credibility and project transparency over marketing-driven promises

The meet also explored how Kochi buyers are spending more time validating projects, ensuring legal clarity, assessing construction quality, and evaluating long-term livability before making decisions.

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Kochi’s Market Is Growing, But So Are Buyer Doubts

Over the last few years, Kochi has witnessed visible expansion across Kakkanad, Edappally, Marine Drive, and several suburban corridors. Metro connectivity, IT parks, and NRI investments continue to drive demand.

But alongside this growth, the market is also facing increasing friction.

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The discussions focused on several real-time issues currently shaping transactions in the city:

Project delays are making buyers cautious about under-construction properties

Confusion created by duplicate listings and inconsistent pricing across brokers

Inventory oversupply in certain apartment areas is leading to slower closures

Customers are increasingly asking about maintenance quality, flooding risks, water availability, and long-term liveability before making decisions

Brokers are losing serious buyers because of delayed follow-ups and fragmented communication

The meet also explored how many buyers today enter the market after researching projects online, making them more informed and harder to convince with traditional sales approaches.

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Why Are Buyers Losing Trust in Traditional Brokerage Systems?

One of the major points discussed during the event was the growing stress buyers face while dealing with unorganized local brokerage networks.

Many buyers today struggle with:

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Multiple brokers showing the same property at different prices

Lack of verified project information

Poor follow-up after initial site visits

Pressure-driven selling instead of genuine advisory support

Limited post-sale assistance and documentation guidance This is where Houssed.com is building a more organized ecosystem through its verified associate network.

Houssed enables associates with structured systems, verified project information, CRM-driven workflows, and technology-backed support designed to improve both customer experience and transaction efficiency.



How Houssed Supports Its Associates

Through Houssed.com, associates receive:

Free Qualified Customer Leads

Advanced Technology and CRM Support

Dedicated Customer Assistance

Access to a Free Property Listings Platform

Strong Brand Presence and Market Credibility

A Rapidly Growing Network of Trusted Associates

Faster Coordination and Structured Follow-Up Systems

Access to Verified Project Information Across Segments

The company emphasized that its goal is not to replace brokers but to empower them with better systems, stronger operational support, and a more transparent transaction process.

The event also featured a recognition segment honoring associates who have successfully adapted to changing customer behavior and evolving market expectations.

The recognition focused on:

Consistent customer handling

Professional advisory quality

Faster response and closure efficiency

Trust-building and client retention

Mr. Joshy Varghese was recognized as the Top Performing Associate in Kochi for his outstanding contribution, consistent performance, and commitment to delivering exceptional customer service.

Leadership Perspective on Kochi’s Next Growth Phase

Addressing the gathering, Houssed.com CEO Utsav Ladiwala shared his thoughts on why Kochi is entering a more mature phase of real estate growth:

“In Kochi, buyers are no longer impressed by launch hype alone. They want to know whether the area floods during monsoon, how the maintenance will be handled five years later, and whether the builder actually delivers on time.”



He further added that Kochi’s real estate market is entering a phase where operational efficiency matters as much as sales. With buyers expecting faster responses, clearer communication, and stronger post-sale support, the industry can no longer rely on traditional follow-up systems alone.



Expanding Across Kerala’s Emerging Real Estate Network

With growing activity in residential, commercial, and plotted developments, Houssed.com continues to strengthen its network across Kochi and other emerging markets in India.

The company also announced plans to expand its verified associate ecosystem in the region as part of its broader vision to create a more organized and technology-enabled real estate experience for buyers and industry professionals.

NOTE: No VCCircle Journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.





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