Our Mission Is to Bridge the Access Gap for Indian Startups: Jeet Wagh, Founder & CEO, Ideabaaz

Q. Following the successful run of Ideabaaz, what inspired you to conceptualize and launch Ideabaaz Startup Fest 2026? What different aspects does Ideabaaz Startup Fest bring to the table?

Ideabaaz was always envisioned as a startup ecosystem enabler through our core expertise in media, not just a television show. The Fest is a natural extension of that vision. It brings founders, investors, customers, mentors and ecosystem partners together under one roof. Beyond access to capital and networks, startups also get an opportunity to interact with the Ideabaaz TV curation team, making the Fest a key sourcing pipeline for Season 2 of the show. We’re also launching something exciting in the coming weeks that further bridges ecosystem gaps and makes Ideabaaz a far more integrated platform.

Q. What are the key outcomes and takeaways you expect founders and investors to gain from this fest?

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Ideabaaz Startup Fest 2026 has been designed to create meaningful opportunities for both founders and investors by bringing together the key stakeholders of the startup ecosystem under one roof. Founders will gain direct access to investors, potential customers, industry mentors, strategic partners, and valuable media visibility, while investors will have the opportunity to discover and engage with a highly curated pipeline of promising startups from across India. A key highlight of the event will be the Demo Day, where selected startups will pitch their ventures in a format inspired by Ideabaaz and streamed on a national OTT platform, making it one of the country's most efficient and high-visibility founder discovery platforms.

Q. India is producing more startups than ever but challenges still persist. What’s your take on this? Do you think startup platforms and ecosystem events are successfully bridging the industry gap?

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India has no shortage of ideas or entrepreneurs. The challenge is access…access to capital, markets, mentorship and visibility.

Startup platforms and ecosystem events play a critical role, but success shouldn’t be measured by attendance numbers. It should be measured by outcomes. If founders leave with meaningful relationships, opportunities and growth pathways, then the ecosystem is doing its job.

Q. With over 150 investors expected to participate, what is the potential investment opportunity that startups attending the fest could collectively access?

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Our focus isn’t on putting a funding number on the event.

The objective is to create meaningful founder-investor interactions and long-term relationships. Through curated networking, one-on-one meetings and the Demo Day, startups will have the opportunity to engage directly with active investors who are constantly looking for their next

breakthrough company.

Q. What would you like to say about investor sentiment, considering the industry dynamics are changing noticeably?

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Investor sentiment today is more mature and quality-driven.

Investors are looking beyond growth stories and focusing on strong fundamentals, clear execution and sustainable businesses. Capital is still available for founders solving real problems, it’s simply becoming more disciplined capital.

Q. Beyond capital, what kind of support do founders increasingly seek from investors and ecosystem partners?

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Founders today are looking for strategic value, not just funding.

They want customer introductions, market access, hiring support, mentorship, partnerships and help with future fundraising. The best investors and ecosystem partners act as growth accelerators rather than just capital providers.

Q. What sectors or startup categories do you believe are likely to attract the most attention from investors over the next 2-3 years?

AI will continue to attract significant attention, but we’re also seeing strong interest in EVs, DeepTech, SpaceTech, ClimateTech, Clean Energy, Manufacturing, HealthTech and Bharat-focused innovation.

Investors are increasingly backing founders solving large-scale problems with scalable technology-led solutions.

Q. Where do you see Ideabaaz and Ideabaaz Startup Fest 5 years down the line?

Five years from now, I see Ideabaaz becoming one of India’s most influential startup ecosystems, not just a show or an event, but a platform that helps founders access knowledge, capital, opportunities and visibility.

I hope Ideabaaz Startup Fest becomes a marquee annual gathering for the startup community. More importantly, I want Ideabaaz to inspire and motivate more Indians to pursue entrepreneurship and contribute to building the next generation of globally impactful companies from India.

NOTE: No VCCircle Journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

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