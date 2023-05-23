facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Home
  • General
  • Check out the large and midcap firms that created most shareholder wealth over the past decade

Check out the large and midcap firms that created most shareholder wealth over the past decade

By Anuj Suvarna

  • 23 May 2023
Premium
Check out the large and midcap firms that created most shareholder wealth over the past decade
Norwest

A couple of non-bank lenders, automotive companies, retailers and consumer goods makers are among the large-cap Indian companies that created the most shareholder wealth for investors over the past decade while the list of top mid-cap companies includes a bunch of industrials and chemicals companies, a new study shows. With an ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.

Articles

Good Glamm Group-backed Sirona snaps up sexual wellness brand

Others

Good Glamm Group-backed Sirona snaps up sexual wellness brand

Blackstone bullish on India's data consumption trend

TMT

Blackstone bullish on India's data consumption trend

Veranda Learning makes seven acquisitions

Consumer

Veranda Learning makes seven acquisitions

QIA leads $250-mn funding in British-Indian entrepreneur's Builder.ai

TMT

QIA leads $250-mn funding in British-Indian entrepreneur's Builder.ai

Premium
EV maker Omega in talks with PE funds, impact investors to raise $100 mn

Manufacturing

EV maker Omega in talks with PE funds, impact investors to raise $100 mn

BlackRock promotes Italy head to chief of southern Europe

People

BlackRock promotes Italy head to chief of southern Europe